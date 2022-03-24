Twincitysuperstore.com Presents: Purdue in the Pros Hoops

After 28 games, Carsen Edwards continues to put up big numbers in the G League. (USA Today Sports)

BASKETBALL: NBA/G-LEAGUE/OVERSEAS

March 24 Update

E'Twaun Moore - Free Agent

Moore was waived by the Orlando Magic on February 10 after he had missed the entire season to this point with a knee injury.

Dakota Mathias - Dallas Mavericks/Texas Legends

On February 13, Mathias suffered a "season ending injury" according to the G League transaction log. He played four games for the Texas Legends of the G League this season after six appearances for Dallas.

Carsen Edwards - Salt Lake City Stars

28 games into the season, Edwards is continuing to put up big numbers in the G League. Averaging 26.3 points, the former March Madness standout is shooting 47 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 81 percent from the free throw line. Edwards also dishes out just over four assists per game.

Vincent Edwards - Iowa Wolves

Vincent Edwards has appeared in 19 games for Iowa this season, averaging a career-high 15 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Edwards is making 44 percent of his shots and handing out nearly three assists per contest.

JaJuan Johnson - Turk Telekom (Turkey)

The veteran big man 10 points per game in the Turkish league, pulling down four rebounds to go along with it. He's making nearly 50 percent of his shots, though he recently erupted for 25 points on 11-for-13 shooting in a loss on March 6.

Chris Kramer - Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

Kramer suffered a season-ending injury in his March 12 contest. The tenacious defender finished his season averaging 6.2 points and a pair of rebounds and assists.

Isaac Haas - Beikong Royal Fighters (China)

Haas, now in his second season in China, averages 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Royal Fighters. The Hokes Bluff, Ala. product shoots over 63 percent from the floor and over 77 percent from the free throw stripe. Over his last five games, Haas has only missed five field goal attempts.

Jon Octeus - Sea Horses Mikawa (Japan)

Since the last update, Octeus has moved from the Koshigaya Alphas to Sea Horses Mikawa. The man who made himself famous for a dunk in Assembly Hall averages six points and two-and-a-half rebounds on the season, which appears to be coming to a close in Japan. Recently, Octeus turned in a 23-point, six-rebound and 10-assist performance.

Feb. 24 Update

Carsen Edwards - Salt Lake City Stars

Through 17 games, Edwards is scoring 23.7 points per game for the Stars on 47% from the field and 38% from three. The high-level scorer also dishes out three assists per game. In his last time out, he scored 34 points in addition to pulling down eight rebounds and six assists in a loss to Vince Edwards and Iowa.

Content Loading

Vincent Edwards - Iowa Wolves

The do-it-all forward has taken the floor 14 times this year, averaging 15 points and nearly seven rebounds for Iowa. Edwards is knocking down over 91% of his free throws and shoots a 43% clip from the floor. Most recently, Edwards had 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a win over Salt Lake City.

JaJuan Johnson - Turk Telekom (Turkey)

Johnson is averaging just shy of 10 points per game with 4.8 rebounds to go along with it. He's shooting 47% from the field while playing alongside former Kentucky standout Aaron Harrison.

Chris Kramer - Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

The two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year scores 6.6 points while pulling down 2.2 rebounds and averaging a steal a game. He plays with John Shurna, who starred at Northwestern while Kramer was a Boilermaker.

Isaac Haas - Beikong Royal Fighters (China)

Haas averages 12.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for his team, though there have been no stats reported since January 28. He does shoot 61.2% from the field.

Jon Octeus - Koshigaya Alphas (Japan)

The athletic guard scores 9.2 points while averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, though stats have not been posted since January 30.

January Update

E'Twaun Moore - Orlando Magic

The longtime veteran has not played this season due to a knee injury. There is no timetable for his season debut.

Dakota Mathias - Dallas Mavericks / Texas Legends

On a 10-day contract, Mathias scored six points over the span of six appearances for Dallas before heading to the G-League, where he scored 26 points in his season debut.

Carsen Edwards - Salt Lake City Stars

The high-scoring guard has continued his ways, averaging 25.9 points a game through eight games this season. He is shooting over 51% from the field and a hair below 40% from the three-point line.

Vincent Edwards - Iowa Wolves

A versatile forward, Edwards has seen action in six games for Iowa, averaging 17.2 points and nearly nine rebounds. Always a strong shooter at Purdue, he is making 38% of his threes and 87.5% of his free throws.

JaJuan Johnson - Turk Telekom (Turkey)

The former All-American averages 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over in Turkey. Johnson averages 24 minutes per game and shoots 47% from the field.

Chris Kramer - Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

The 33-year-old Kramer averages 6.9 points, 2.1 boards and 1.9 assists for his team in Spain. Kramer shoots 44% from the field, 38% from three and 82% from the stripe.

Isaac Haas - Beikong Royal Fighters (China)

The big man is off to a nice start for Beikong, scoring nearly 13 points per game and pulling down nine rebounds. Over 24 games, he's shooting above 60% from the field and a solid 74.6% at the line.

Jon Octeus - Koshigaya Alphas (Japan)