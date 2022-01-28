Twincitysuperstore.com Presents: Purdue in the Pros-- NFL Playoffs/Hoops

Ricardo Allen (37) celebrates the Bengals upset win at Tennessee last week. With a win this week over Kansas City, he will carry on Purdue's recent success in having former players on Super Bowl rosters.

NFL Playoffs through Divisional Round

Ricardo Allen - Cincinnati Bengals

Allen has recorded a solo tackle to this point in the postseason. He'll look to earn a second-career Super Bowl trip on Sunday as the Bengals travel to Kansas City.

Markus Bailey - Cincinnati Bengals

In the two Bengals' victories, Bailey has recorded a total of five tackles. The Bengals will need his production as they travel to Kansas City as underdogs on Sunday.

Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

The rookie from New Albany's rookie season ended with five receptions for 32 yards in Arizona's Wild Card loss to the division rival Rams.

Anthony Brown - Dallas Cowboys

An interception, deflected pass and five tackles highlighted a productive playoff opener for Brown, but the Cowboys were sent home early by the underdog 49ers.

BASKETBALL: NBA/G-LEAGUE/OVERSEAS

E'Twaun Moore - Orlando Magic

The longtime veteran has not played this season due to a knee injury. There is no timetable for his season debut.

Dakota Mathias - Dallas Mavericks / Texas Legends

On a 10-day contract, Mathias scored six points over the span of six appearances for Dallas before heading to the G-League, where he scored 26 points in his season debut.

Carsen Edwards - Salt Lake City Stars

The high-scoring guard has continued his ways, averaging 25.9 points a game through eight games this season. He is shooting over 51% from the field and a hair below 40% from the three-point line

Vincent Edwards - Iowa Wolves

A versatile forward, Edwards has seen action in six games for Iowa, averaging 17.2 points and nearly nine rebounds. Always a strong shooter at Purdue, he is making 38% of his threes and 87.5% of his free throws.

JaJuan Johnson - Turk Telekom (Turkey)

The former All-American averages 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over in Turkey. Johnson averages 24 minutes per game and shoots 47% from the field.

Chris Kramer - Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

The 33-year-old Kramer averages 6.9 points, 2.1 boards and 1.9 assists for his team in Spain. Kramer shoots 44% from the field, 38% from three and 82% from the stripe.

Isaac Haas - Beikong Royal Fighters (China)

The big man is off to a nice start for Beikong, scoring nearly 13 points per game and pulling down nine rebounds. Over 24 games, he's shooting above 60% from the field and a solid 74.6% at the line.

Jon Octeus - Koshigaya Alphas (Japan)