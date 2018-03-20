Minus Isaac Haas, Purdue's down an enormous offensive piece, in every sense of the term.
The program's probably never seen a player whose scoring output-to-minutes ratio is so lopsided, as Haas scored 1,500-plus points for the Boilermakers without averaging 20 minutes per game for his career, with an astronomical per-40-minutes scoring average of around 25 points.
Haas, almost certainly out for the remainder of the season with a fractured right elbow suffered against Cal State Fullerton, has been one of the most uncommon and influential post scorers in college basketball, and a bedrock for Purdue offensively.
Without him, the Boilermakers are different, and wore it well vs. Butler, largely because of two players: New starting center Matt Haarms and veteran forward Vincent Edwards, the combination of which redefined Purdue post productivity against Butler.
