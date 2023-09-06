Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard has had a vision for Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a long time—over seven years to be exact. Back when Tracy was a junior and one of Indiana's top prospects at Decatur Central, he went out for a typical workout. There he found Conard, who was the Illinois State running backs coach at the time.

Conard told Tracy point-blank he's going to be a running back. Tracy admittedly "blew him off" as he was already committed to Iowa as a wide receiver. Little did the former three-star recruit know the two would cross paths not too far into the future.

Fast forward two years, when Conard took the running backs coach job at Miami of Ohio and was still recruiting the Tracy family. Conard helped the Redhawks land Tyrone's younger brother, Kenny Tracy, as a running back in the class of 2020. He wasn't done though. After another two years, Tyrone and Kenny's other brother, Javon Tracy, signed with Miami of Ohio in the class of 2022.

That's where the Boilermakers enter the picture. While Purdue was undergoing staff changes this off-season, Kenny texted his older brother, telling him that Conard was leaving his post at Miami. When the eldest of the three division one football brothers checked Twitter, he saw that Conard would be headed for West Lafayette.

"God willing, he ends up here at Purdue. So it was just God, I'm not gonna lie to you. It's something that you really can't put down on paper. You can't write it better because I actually blew him off in high school, but then he ends up here really being one of the best coaches I've ever had," Tracy said.

After coming back to his alma mater for the second time as a coach, Conard went to bat for Tracy, telling the Purdue coaching staff that he was capable of doing great things with the ball in his hands, according to Tracy.

"For him to go in there and vouch for me after all these years, it really creates a special bond between me and him," Tracy said.

It didn't take long for Tracy to prove his position coach right. He gave Purdue a spark in the season opener to kick off his second year with the Boilermakers.