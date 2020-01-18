PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

Purdue fell behind 20-4 from the outset at No. 17 Maryland Saturday and that hole proved too deep for the Boilermakers to escape, despite a spirited second-half comeback, as it fell 57-50.

What looked like a looming blowout turned out anything but as the Boilermakers, down by as many as 18, cut Maryland's lead to just three with less than four minutes to play, on three Sasha Stefanovic free throws.

The Boilermakers could get no closer, though.

Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14 points.

More to come ....