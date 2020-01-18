PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

Purdue fell behind 20-4 from the outset at No. 17 Maryland Saturday and that hole proved too deep for the Boilermakers to escape, despite a spirited second-half comeback, as it fell 57-50.

What looked like a looming blowout turned out anything but as the Boilermakers, down by as many as 18, cut Maryland's lead to just three with less than four minutes to play, on three Sasha Stefanovic free throws.

The Boilermakers could get no closer, though, missing their last seven shots, and after a Jalen Smith dunk and questionable travel called against Isaiah Thompson, things swung back to the Terrapins, who remained unbeaten at home for the season, while Purdue fell to 0-4 on the road in the Big Ten.

Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14 points and sparked the Boilermakers' comeback at both ends of the floor. Eric Hunter added 10, but big men Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms were merely a combined 6-of-14 for 12 points and Stefanovic was limited to 1-of-8 shooting, 0-for-5 from three.

Purdue was only 3-of-17 from three-point range and didn't make one until six minutes into the second half.

More to come ....