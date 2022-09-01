Broc Thompson is ready for his big moment.

The Purdue senior receiver has overcome a lot to get to the doorstep of the season.

• Doubters out of Ben Davis High in Indianapolis in 2018



• Alopecia

• Prep school at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia



• A younger brother’s battle with cancer

• The transfer from Marshall

• The injuries, the pain, the surgeries, the recovery ...



It’s been a long road. But, Thompson will be ready for Penn State on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET when the season commences. And, the 6-3, 190-pound Thompson just may be the No. 1 wideout Purdue is looking for.

“I'm gonna be more than ready,” said Thompson. “I feel great right now, just trying to get my legs back under me. It’s working, taking it day-by-day, step-by-step. I don't want to rush anything.”

Thompson has been handled with care all summer and in training camp as he has recovered from offseason procedures to have Titanium rods put in each shin, in addition to surgery to repair a meniscus.

“He's getting back,” said Purdue receivers coach Garrick McGee. “Pretty proud of him. He's grinding through it. He's a really savvy guy. He knows how to maneuver his body and create separation from the defense as an experienced player. It's good to have him out there.”

Thompson is happy to be on the field, though he missed considerable time in camp as a precaution. Purdue needs him healthy and ready to go.

“It's definitely been a struggle,” said Thompson of the recovery. “Probably one of the toughest rehabs I ever have had to go through, just because they had to take a rod out of my right leg and put another one in. They had to repair my meniscus. And then they had to put two screws on the top and bottom, just connecting the rod. And then the same thing on the left.”

The procedures were necessary because Thompson had mulitple tibia stress fractures in both legs. And around midseason in 2021, he tore a meniscus.

Despite the injuries, Thompson played on last year … in a great deal of pain.

“It's like every step you take, someone has a hammer and they're tapping you on the shin,” said Thomson. “And then the meniscus was kind of like a hot knife going into your knee.”

Thompson still caught 30 passes for 457 yards and four TDs. And, he saved his best for last in delivering one of the guttiest performances in Purdue history in the Music City Bowl. Playing in excruciating pain on two bad legs, Thompson still earned game MVP honors by catching seven passes for 217 yards and two TDs in Purdue's OT win vs. Tennessee.



“That game is kind of blur for me,” said Thompson. “I remember all of it, but there's some things that are still a blur to me. And that's just because I really think it was just all God. Just to deal with that type of pain through the whole season. Just to get through the whole season without severely being injured was just a blessing, you know?”

Thompson is part of a wideout unit looking to replace David Bell (who left early for the NFL) and Milton Wright (an academic casualty).

“Definitely a group effort,” Thompson said of what’s needed to replace Bell and Wright. “I don't ever think we put that on one person, because it's tough. It's tough to do what David did. That’s why he's David Bell. You can't replicate what he does. You can't replicate what Milton does. That's why I feel like this room will be even more special this year. Because it's gonna take all of us.”

Two transfer additions from Iowa figure to be a big part of that group effort: Tyrone Tracy and Charlie Jones.

“I've known Tyrone since I was about 5, 6 years old,” said Thompson. “We played Little League together. Travel team together. Tyrone is Tyrone. He’s been like this since we were kids. I've always known he's a special player, playing running back, receiver. You don't get a lot of guys that can actually get out there and actually be a top-notch elite player at both positions, a Deebo Samuel-type of guy.

“Charlie’s just, talk about speed. He knows how to turn it on and turn it off. He's a smart guy, savvy player. He's already played in the Big Ten championship before. He's been in that environment.”

Thompson is ready to do his part.

“I've always had a high, high standard for myself,” said Thompson. “I don't ever rush anything. I don't ever go out on the field and think I have to do something for my personal gain. It's always for the team.”