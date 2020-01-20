News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 1.21.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue hosts rematch with No. 21 Illinois — GoldandBlack.com

Defending home court is Purdue's priority — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue 2021 Recruiting Cycle Primer: Quarterbacks — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Five-star basketball target Max Christie on Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Wrestling: Purdue wins 10th straight over Indiana — PurdueSports.com

Tennis: Bennett beats No. 5, but Purdue falls to Notre Dame — PurdueSports.com

Tennis: Purdue sweeps Monday doubleheader — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football

Darrin Trieb (1968) Linebacker, Football

Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball

Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

