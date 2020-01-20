University Book Store Headlines: 1.21.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue hosts rematch with No. 21 Illinois — GoldandBlack.com
Defending home court is Purdue's priority — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue 2021 Recruiting Cycle Primer: Quarterbacks — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five-star basketball target Max Christie on Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Wrestling: Purdue wins 10th straight over Indiana — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Bennett beats No. 5, but Purdue falls to Notre Dame — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Purdue sweeps Monday doubleheader — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football
Darrin Trieb (1968) Linebacker, Football
Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball
Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
