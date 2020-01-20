Purdue 2021 Recruiting Cycle Primer: Quarterback
2021 Recruiting Primer: Assessing Purdue's needs | Names to know near-by
In the best-case scenario, quarterback will be the signature position for Purdue's program under Jeff Brohm and his staff. By extension, it could be the signature position of its recruiting classes more often than not.
With the immediate future of the position a bit unsettled, this could be a year where Purdue can make a strong claim to some very good ones.
Here's an early look at the field, best we can tell.
The four-star quarterback from Lawrence North in Indianapolis is the state's No. 3 prospect, per Rivals.com, but ranked 196th nationally, a testament to the state's depth this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news