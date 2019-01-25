Ticker
football

University Book Store Headlines: 1.25.19

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

BASKETBALL

Upon further review: Purdue-Ohio State -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boiling over -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue has had success vs. Top 10 MSU teams in Mackey -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Media mania -- GoldandBlack.com

MSU's Kyle Aherns re-injures back, Joshua Langford playing 1-on-1 -- Detroit Free Press

Shaky at start, Spartans slam Iowa with 24-2 second-half run -- Detroit News

Aaron Henry is becoming the guy who completes MSU team -- Lansing State Journal

NCAA bracket watch: Purdue, Louisville, K-State lead recent risers -- Sports Illustrated

Big Ten power rankings -- Minneapolis Star Tribune


FOOTBALL

Revamped NCAA waiver policy helps transfers play right away -- AP

Power 5 conferences vote to provide mental health services -- ESPN

QB transfer rankings: Who will make the biggest impact? -- ESPN


MISC.

Women's hoops: Boilers win seventh straight at Minnesota -- PurdueSports.com

Swimming: Boilers host IU for Senior Day meet -- PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: No. 19 Boilers return to Holloway on Friday -- PurdueSports.com

Track: Tough test begins Friday with Razorback Invitational -- PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Gilbert (1952) Guard, Basketball

Roy Kidd (1953) Running back, Football

Rich Mount (1970) Guard, Basketball

Craig Allen (1973) Wide Receiver, Football

Keith Dawson (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Andrew Ford (1982) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Yancey (1995) Running Back, Football

Lamina Cooper (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

SATURDAY, Jan. 26

Frank Saculla (1938) Tackle, Football

Bob Ford (1950) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Sam Patronaggio (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Desi Martello (1959) Linebacker, Football

Eric Jensen (1970) Offensive Line, Football

Micheal Hawthorne (1977) Cornerback, Football

Rob Henry (1990) Quarterback, Football

SUNDAY, Jan. 27

Bob DeMoss (dec.) (1927) Head Coach , Football

Alan Main (1951) Middle Guard, Football

Willie McCain (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball

Billy Gustin (1976) Free Safety, Football

Peters Drey (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football


{{ article.author_name }}