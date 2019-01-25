University Book Store Headlines: 1.25.19
BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Purdue-Ohio State -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boiling over -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue has had success vs. Top 10 MSU teams in Mackey -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Media mania -- GoldandBlack.com
MSU's Kyle Aherns re-injures back, Joshua Langford playing 1-on-1 -- Detroit Free Press
Shaky at start, Spartans slam Iowa with 24-2 second-half run -- Detroit News
Aaron Henry is becoming the guy who completes MSU team -- Lansing State Journal
NCAA bracket watch: Purdue, Louisville, K-State lead recent risers -- Sports Illustrated
Big Ten power rankings -- Minneapolis Star Tribune
FOOTBALL
Revamped NCAA waiver policy helps transfers play right away -- AP
Power 5 conferences vote to provide mental health services -- ESPN
QB transfer rankings: Who will make the biggest impact? -- ESPN
MISC.
Women's hoops: Boilers win seventh straight at Minnesota -- PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Boilers host IU for Senior Day meet -- PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: No. 19 Boilers return to Holloway on Friday -- PurdueSports.com
Track: Tough test begins Friday with Razorback Invitational -- PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Gilbert (1952) Guard, Basketball
Roy Kidd (1953) Running back, Football
Rich Mount (1970) Guard, Basketball
Craig Allen (1973) Wide Receiver, Football
Keith Dawson (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Andrew Ford (1982) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Yancey (1995) Running Back, Football
Lamina Cooper (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
SATURDAY, Jan. 26
Frank Saculla (1938) Tackle, Football
Bob Ford (1950) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Sam Patronaggio (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Desi Martello (1959) Linebacker, Football
Eric Jensen (1970) Offensive Line, Football
Micheal Hawthorne (1977) Cornerback, Football
Rob Henry (1990) Quarterback, Football
SUNDAY, Jan. 27
Bob DeMoss (dec.) (1927) Head Coach , Football
Alan Main (1951) Middle Guard, Football
Willie McCain (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball
Billy Gustin (1976) Free Safety, Football
Peters Drey (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
