Just the facts from the first 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ at Purdue.



✔️: 332-168 record.

✔️: 6th-most NCAA trips in #B1G history.

✔️: 10th-most wins in B1G history.

✔️: 12 @marchmadness trips (most for coach under age 55).

✔️: 5 Sweet 16s



And still only 49 years old.

