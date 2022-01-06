University Book Store Headlines: 1.6.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Defensive coordinator Brad Lambert leaving for Wake Forest - Journal and Courier Music City Bowl has third largest attendance - The Tennesseean

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQm9pbGVybWFrZXJzIGhpdCBhbGwgdGhlIHJpZ2h0IG5vdGVz IGluIE5hc2h2aWxsZS4g8J+OtTxicj48YnI+U2V0dGluZyBhIG5ldyBzdGFu ZGFyZCBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXVz aWNDaXR5Qm93bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATXVzaWNDaXR5Qm93 bDwvYT4uIPCdkIHwnZCO8J2QiPCdkIvwnZCE8J2QkSDwnZCU8J2Qjy4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL200R2hGZ2JZN1EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9tNEdoRmdiWTdRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBGb290YmFsbCAo QEJvaWxlckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JvaWxlckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDc4ODQ5MjgwMDk4MTExNDkxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Defensive urgency and more - GoldandBlack.com Purdue needs to find its defensive identity - GoldandBlack.com Boilermaker trio named to Wooden Award watch list - Purduesports.com How Covid 19 will impact the rest of the college basketballl season - ESPN Bracketology update (Purdue falls to No. 2 seed) - ESPN

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Always Aggressive Purdue wrestling podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY