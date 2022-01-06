University Book Store Headlines: 1.6.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Defensive coordinator Brad Lambert leaving for Wake Forest - Journal and Courier
Music City Bowl has third largest attendance - The Tennesseean
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Defensive urgency and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue needs to find its defensive identity - GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker trio named to Wooden Award watch list - Purduesports.com
How Covid 19 will impact the rest of the college basketballl season - ESPN
Bracketology update (Purdue falls to No. 2 seed) - ESPN
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Always Aggressive Purdue wrestling podcast - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Morel (1943) Halfback, Football
Jim Valesano (1943) Tackle, Football
Tom Fugate (1943) Halfback, Football
Larry Kaminski (1945) Center, Football
Art DuBose (1965) Linebacker, Football
Curtis McManus (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Tyler Moore (1982) Offensive Lineman, Football
Byron Williams (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Frank Halliburton (1987) Fullback, Football
Fred Brown (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Bonner (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.