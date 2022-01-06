 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-06 07:10:03 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.6.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Defensive coordinator Brad Lambert leaving for Wake Forest - Journal and Courier

Music City Bowl has third largest attendance - The Tennesseean

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Defensive urgency and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue needs to find its defensive identity - GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker trio named to Wooden Award watch list - Purduesports.com

How Covid 19 will impact the rest of the college basketballl season - ESPN

Bracketology update (Purdue falls to No. 2 seed) - ESPN

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Always Aggressive Purdue wrestling podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Morel (1943) Halfback, Football

Jim Valesano (1943) Tackle, Football

Tom Fugate (1943) Halfback, Football

Larry Kaminski (1945) Center, Football

Art DuBose (1965) Linebacker, Football

Curtis McManus (1967) Wide Receiver, Football

Tyler Moore (1982) Offensive Lineman, Football

Byron Williams (1985) Wide Receiver, Football

Frank Halliburton (1987) Fullback, Football

Fred Brown (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jordan Bonner (2000) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}