{{ timeAgo('2021-10-24 23:51:43 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.25.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten Observations: Purdue's loss to Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com

More coverage: Journal and Courier

Purdue can't let another loss to Wisconsin derail season — Journal and Courier ($)

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Report Card: Purdue-Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com ($)

More GoldandBlack.com coverage — Blog | Data Driven | Five Factors | Final Thoughts

First Look: Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue drops out of top 25 — AP

Bowl Projections: Purdue-Virginia Tech in NYC — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Ivey, Williams named to CBS Sports All-America teams — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer: Purdue continues historic season with win over Indiana — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Boilermakers fall to Nebraska — PurdueSports.com

Tennis: Fodor's Run Ends in ITA Regional Semis — PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Flagler (1954) Fullback, Football

Cedric Ferrell (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Steve Lutz (1972) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Carol Duncan (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jake Cunningham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}