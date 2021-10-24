University Book Store Headlines: 10.25.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ten Observations: Purdue's loss to Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com
More coverage: Journal and Courier
Purdue can't let another loss to Wisconsin derail season — Journal and Courier ($)
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Report Card: Purdue-Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com ($)
More GoldandBlack.com coverage — Blog | Data Driven | Five Factors | Final Thoughts
First Look: Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue drops out of top 25 — AP
Bowl Projections: Purdue-Virginia Tech in NYC — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Ivey, Williams named to CBS Sports All-America teams — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer: Purdue continues historic season with win over Indiana — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Boilermakers fall to Nebraska — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Fodor's Run Ends in ITA Regional Semis — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Flagler (1954) Fullback, Football
Cedric Ferrell (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Steve Lutz (1972) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Carol Duncan (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jake Cunningham (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
