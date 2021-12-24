University Book Store Headlines: 12.24.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
J&C Big School Defensive Player of the Year: West Lafayette's Mo Omonode - JCOnline.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The star Big Ten QB with no social media - GoldandBlack.com
Meet 4 people who worry about CTE, but never played in the NFL - npr.org
Technique allows Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen to enjoy solid season - JCOnline.com
Music City Bowl homecoming for Purdue receiver TJ Sheffield - JCOnline.com
Rutgers will replace Texas A&M, play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl - Yahoo.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gesture from Purdue fans to Florida State's grieving RayQuan Evans shows hoops world can be a lovely place - SportingNews.com
How omicron could create chaos - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball welcomes transfer and Lafayette native Emily Brown - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
DECEMBER 24
Steve Griffin (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Tarah Graham (1975) Running Back, Football
Antwon Higgs (1990) Linebacker, Football
Jaren Wulbrun (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
DECEMBER 25
Gary Feil (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Gerald Thomas (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball
Merkle Williams (1964) Linebacker, Football
Scott Hoffman (1969) Quarterback, Football
Chris Haslon (1985) Running Back, Football
Cody Davis (1990) Center, Football
Jon McKeeman (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
DECEMBER 26
Arnold Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football
John Riester (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Darrell Douglas (1956) Fullback, Football
Joe Smith (1965) Defensive End, Football
Thomas Darby (1967) Tight End, Football
Curtis Taylor (1975) Running Back, Football
