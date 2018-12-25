Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 12.25.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Weekly Word: Bowl game, Purdue's centers and more - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Dec. 24 edition - GoldandBlack.com

Predictions for every bowl game: Detroit to Pasadena - Journal & Courier ($)

Photos: Purdue takes on Nashville - Purduesports.com

Music City Preview: Purdue-Auburn: Athlon

College bowl odds - CBSSports.com

Basketball

Catching up with Valpo's Brandon Newman - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue-Belmont listed as "most intriguing game" - The Comeback.com

Recruiting

In-state safety holds early offer - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermakers born Christmas Day

Gary Feil (1952) Football, Offensive tackle

Gerald Thomas (1954) Men's Basketball, Forward

Merkle Williams (1964) Football, Linebacker

Scott Hoffman (1969) Football, Quarterback

Chris Haslon (1985) Football, Running Back

Cody Davis (1990) Football, Center

Jon McKeeman (1993) Men's Basketball, Guard

{{ article.author_name }}