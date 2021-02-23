University Book Store Headlines: 2.23.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Role changes, Eric Hunter's scoring and more - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue pushing toward double-bye - GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology - CBSSports.com
Selection committee chair Mitch Barnhart explains new NCAA Tournament bracketing process - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
RB coach Chris Barclay: "We've got to improve our running game" - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue always monitoring the transfer market - GoldandBlack.com
Luke McCaffrey transferring to Louisville as former Nebraska QB - CBSSports.com
Notre Dame won't participate in new EA Sports college football game until NIL rules finalized - ESPN.com
#B1GBHM honors dual sport MVP for @BoilerFootball and @BoilerBall Lamar Lundy. He went on to be part of the legendary "Fearsome Foursome", one of the greatest defensive tandems in @NFL history.— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) February 20, 2021
Read more about his story here ➡️ https://t.co/I1lTOKlO1M#BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/5qU6eiPNbI
PURDUE RECRUITING
McDonald's All-American game cancelled - SI.com
𝙄𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: pic.twitter.com/nYRe7NlweB— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 22, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue student reportedly deported - PurdueExponent.com
Purdue women travel to the Twin Cities for Big Tens - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ed Flanagan (1944) Center, Football
Ben Holt (1997) Linebacker, Football
Joe Evans (1951) Defensive Back, Football
Kevin Telep (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Don Schwer (1959) Offensive Line, Football
Ryan Grigson (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Justin Siller (1989) Quarterback, Football
