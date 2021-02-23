 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.23.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Role changes, Eric Hunter's scoring and more - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue pushing toward double-bye - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

Selection committee chair Mitch Barnhart explains new NCAA Tournament bracketing process - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

RB coach Chris Barclay: "We've got to improve our running game" - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue always monitoring the transfer market - GoldandBlack.com

Luke McCaffrey transferring to Louisville as former Nebraska QB - CBSSports.com

Notre Dame won't participate in new EA Sports college football game until NIL rules finalized - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

McDonald's All-American game cancelled - SI.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue student reportedly deported - PurdueExponent.com

Purdue women travel to the Twin Cities for Big Tens - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ed Flanagan (1944) Center, Football

Ben Holt (1997) Linebacker, Football

Joe Evans (1951) Defensive Back, Football

Kevin Telep (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Don Schwer (1959) Offensive Line, Football

Ryan Grigson (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football

Justin Siller (1989) Quarterback, Football

