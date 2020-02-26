University Book Store Headlines: 2.26.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Hall of Famer Parkinson reflects on his career - Muncie Star Press
Hall of Fame humbles Hummel - Journal & Courier
Harris tabbed as semifinalist for defensive POY - Purduesports.com
Former teammates, now opponents. #Purdue pic.twitter.com/JJDO1qTOYO— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) February 26, 2020
Too strong. - @calebswanigan50 #ProBoilers 🚂— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/RCYhIRMy9q
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Installation of a new defense has begun at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Hopkins looking to do well in Draft, Combine - Draftwire
Deep Dive: Spring practice 1 - GoldandBlack.com
“I think coach @JeffBrohm did a great job preparing me.”— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 25, 2020
- @Itsbhop89 #BoilerUp 🚂 x #NFLCombine 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dim4DaufUv
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Swimming returns to Bloomington - Purduesports.com
This week in Purdue baseball (Podcast) - Purduesports.com
Divers dominate at Big Tens - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry DeGennaro (1952) Running Back, Football
Tony Farquis (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Vandervieren (1988) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ryan Morris (1994) Tight End, Football
