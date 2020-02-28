University Book Store Headlines: 2.28.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Just obtained official audio from Archie Miller’s outburst on the Mackey Arena bench as his record vs Purdue fell to a “perfect” 0-5.— Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) February 28, 2020
Warning: It’s not for the faint of heart and it’s definitely #NSFW pic.twitter.com/RQl4AWFvLr
117 decibels 🤯 https://t.co/qxZ2aZtNkU— Paul Sadler (@sadlerimages) February 28, 2020
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Indiana - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Analysis: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
"IU Sucks" chant returns to Mackey - IndyStar
Doyel: Purdue-IU NCAA resume's complicated - Indystar.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-IU - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
The real story of Purdue's first African-American BB player: Ernie Hall - Exponent
Purdue-IU gallery - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Report: Feb. 28
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Deep Dive: Spring Practice No. 2 - GoldandBlack.com
Diaco happy to be back in Midwest - Journal & Courier
Bailey at Combine - Anderson Herald-Bulletin
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Baseball readies of indoor weekend against ACC - Purduesports.com
Track competes at Big Ten Indoor Championships - Purduesports.com
Duncan gets bronze in Big Ten diving event - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Herrick (1945) Halfback, Football
Camdyn Childers (2001) Wide Receiver, Football
Craig Nagel (1954) Quarterback, Football
Bruce Tufts (1959) Kicker, Football
Lee Cummings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
Brian Dinkins (1978) Defensive End, Football
Tom Hansen (1987) Kicker, Football
LEAP DAY BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Jerry Lenarcic (1952) Tight End, Football
Chris Summers (1988) Kicker/Punter, Football
Jacob Thieneman (1996) Safety, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Ed Zaunbrecher (1950) Assistant Coach, Football
Steve Burke (1952) Quarterback, Football
Daryl Calhoun (1963) Tailback, Football
Greg Olson (1963) Assistant Coach, Football
Ken Upshaw (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Nat Martin (1968) Free Safety, Football
David Steinmetz (1995) Offensive Line, Football
Jaylan Alexander (2000) Linebacker, Football
