News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 07:07:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.28.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Indiana - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Analysis: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

"IU Sucks" chant returns to Mackey - IndyStar

Doyel: Purdue-IU NCAA resume's complicated - Indystar.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-IU - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

The real story of Purdue's first African-American BB player: Ernie Hall - Exponent

Purdue-IU gallery - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Report: Feb. 28

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Deep Dive: Spring Practice No. 2 - GoldandBlack.com

Diaco happy to be back in Midwest - Journal & Courier

Bailey at Combine - Anderson Herald-Bulletin


PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Baseball readies of indoor weekend against ACC - Purduesports.com

Track competes at Big Ten Indoor Championships - Purduesports.com

Duncan gets bronze in Big Ten diving event - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Herrick (1945) Halfback, Football

Camdyn Childers (2001) Wide Receiver, Football

Craig Nagel (1954) Quarterback, Football

Bruce Tufts (1959) Kicker, Football

Lee Cummings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball

Brian Dinkins (1978) Defensive End, Football

Tom Hansen (1987) Kicker, Football

LEAP DAY BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Jerry Lenarcic (1952) Tight End, Football

Chris Summers (1988) Kicker/Punter, Football

Jacob Thieneman (1996) Safety, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Ed Zaunbrecher (1950) Assistant Coach, Football

Steve Burke (1952) Quarterback, Football

Daryl Calhoun (1963) Tailback, Football

Greg Olson (1963) Assistant Coach, Football

Ken Upshaw (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Nat Martin (1968) Free Safety, Football

David Steinmetz (1995) Offensive Line, Football

Jaylan Alexander (2000) Linebacker, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}