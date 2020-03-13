News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.13.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

It's official: The NCAA tournament is canceled - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten cancels competitions through end of academic year - GoldandBlack.com

Players, coaches, media react to news of NCAA tournaments being canceled - Yahoo.com

It's easy to see why the NCAA Tournament had to be canceled - CBSSports.com

Official who worked CAA basketball tournament tests positive for coronavirus - Yahoo.com

What we know and don't know after NCAA tournament cancellations - ESPN.com

McDonald's, Jordan Brand high school games won't be held - ESPN.com

Coronavirus updates: NCAA cancels championship competition for all winter and spring sports - CBSSports.com

March Madness is cancel - ESPN.com

Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg after hospital stay: I wouldn't put others in harm's way - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Michigan, Penn State call off pro days over Coronavirus - ESPN.com

Spring football primer: College football's 10 biggest storylines entering 2020 - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue officials set date to make a decision on resuming face-to-face instruction - WLFI.com

League stoppages have arena workers on edge - Yahoo.com

Charles Barkley announces he is self-quarantining - Yahoo.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

May 13

Tom Pavletic (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

Gregg Bingham (1951) Middle Guard, Football

Tim Seneff (1960) Strong Safety, Football

Toby Middlesworth (1962) Defensive Back, Football

Frank Kmet (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football

Tony Vinson (1971) Running Back, Football

Emmet Zitelli (1974) Offensive Guard, Football

Pete VanderWeele (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Landon Johnson (1981) Linebacker , Football

Charles Davis (1983) Tight End, Football

Tim Johns (2000) Linebacker, Football


May 14

Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football

Steve O'Neil (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football


May 15

Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball

Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball

Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football

