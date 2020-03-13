University Book Store Headlines: 3.13.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Big Ten cancels all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year and announces a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/bBVXWLqzvg— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
It's official: The NCAA tournament is canceled - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten cancels competitions through end of academic year - GoldandBlack.com
Players, coaches, media react to news of NCAA tournaments being canceled - Yahoo.com
It's easy to see why the NCAA Tournament had to be canceled - CBSSports.com
Official who worked CAA basketball tournament tests positive for coronavirus - Yahoo.com
What we know and don't know after NCAA tournament cancellations - ESPN.com
McDonald's, Jordan Brand high school games won't be held - ESPN.com
Coronavirus updates: NCAA cancels championship competition for all winter and spring sports - CBSSports.com
March Madness is cancel - ESPN.com
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg after hospital stay: I wouldn't put others in harm's way - ESPN.com
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Michigan, Penn State call off pro days over Coronavirus - ESPN.com
Spring football primer: College football's 10 biggest storylines entering 2020 - Yahoo.com
Thank you @tluce_, @EBoudreaux12 & @Haadi_A1 for all you’ve done in your Purdue careers.— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) March 12, 2020
You are a big part of our family and you will always be a Boilermaker. No one can take this family & memories away from you. pic.twitter.com/R5q8eDDQnX
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Amazing night celebrating our 2019-20 season 🙌— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) March 12, 2020
But we're not done yet! pic.twitter.com/0t5qkJqCt8
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue officials set date to make a decision on resuming face-to-face instruction - WLFI.com
League stoppages have arena workers on edge - Yahoo.com
Charles Barkley announces he is self-quarantining - Yahoo.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
May 13
Tom Pavletic (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Gregg Bingham (1951) Middle Guard, Football
Tim Seneff (1960) Strong Safety, Football
Toby Middlesworth (1962) Defensive Back, Football
Frank Kmet (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football
Tony Vinson (1971) Running Back, Football
Emmet Zitelli (1974) Offensive Guard, Football
Pete VanderWeele (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Landon Johnson (1981) Linebacker , Football
Charles Davis (1983) Tight End, Football
Tim Johns (2000) Linebacker, Football
May 14
Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football
Steve O'Neil (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
May 15
Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball
Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball
Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.