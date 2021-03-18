 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.18.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Five Keys: Purdue in the NCAA Tournament - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue settles in at NCAA Tournament; Wednesday notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Breaking down NCAA tournament's First Four at Purdue's Mackey Arena - GoldandBlack.com

Photo gallery: Purdue in NCAA tourney - PurdueSports.com

Snubbed by Big Ten coaches, Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr looks for defensive respect in NCAA tourney - JCOnline.com

March Madness | View from North Texas, Purdue's NCAA tournament opponent - JCOnline.com

Sasha Stefanovic recovers from COVID-19, offers words of advice - WLFI.com

Purdue's Brandon Newman on verge of making 'some noise' - JCOnline.com

New PSU coach Micah Shrewsberry’s arrival in foreign land delayed as six Lions prepare to leave - PennLive.com

NCAA March Madness betting: BetMGM is rooting against these three teams to win the title - Yahoo.com

First Four packs a punch - Yahoo.com

Yahoo Sports' experts fill out their brackets - Yahoo.com

Five sleeper teams that could crash the Final Four - SI.com

Final Four, March Madness predictions -- ESPN college basketball experts' tournament picks - ESPN.com

NCAA to keep close tabs on betting for men's basketball tournament - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

States jockey to one-up each other in chaotic race for NIL laws - SI.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Pro Day roll call, Lambert's game-day location and more - GoldandBlack.com

Six teams that can bounce back in 2021 - CBSSports.com

Drew Brees: 10 Greatest Moments of His Football Career - Athlon.com

What a college football 64-team playoff bracket would look like in 2021 - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Homestand continues Thursday vs. Ohio State - PurdueSports.com

3 divers set to represent Purdue women at NCAAs - PurdueSports.com

Provost conversation talks lifting restrictions, fall semester - Exponent.com

68 Boilermakers named Academic All-Big Ten for winter season - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ken Watkins (1950) Offensive Guard, Football

Jared Armstrong (1985) Punter, Football

Joe Gilliam (dec 2018) (1992) Linebacker, Football

