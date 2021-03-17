GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Endless possibilities, Matt Painter's influence and more

The last time Purdue stood on an NCAA Tournament floor, every emotion imaginable was unleashed, from the elation of seemingly having a Final Four berth locked up and the visceral impact of playing a game of such consequence in front of such an energized and partisan crowd in Louisville, to the pain of almost unfathomable defeat and the aftermath of regret of coming that close.

In more ways than one, that game the Boilermakers dropped in overtime to Virginia, it proved one thing over a variety of contexts: Anything is possible.