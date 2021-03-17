GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Endless possibilities, Matt Painter's influence and more

Weekly Word: Endless possibilities, Matt Painter's influence and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
REASON TO BELIEVE
The last time Purdue stood on an NCAA Tournament floor, every emotion imaginable was unleashed, from the elation of seemingly having a Final Four berth locked up and the visceral impact of playing a game of such consequence in front of such an energized and partisan crowd in Louisville, to the pain of almost unfathomable defeat and the aftermath of regret of coming that close.
In more ways than one, that game the Boilermakers dropped in overtime to Virginia, it proved one thing over a variety of contexts: Anything is possible.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news