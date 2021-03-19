 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.19.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament Preview: Purdue vs. North Texas - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

North Texas' defense will challenge Purdue in Round 1 - GoldandBlack.com

Is it finally Big Ten's year to win it all or will the drought continue? - Yahoo.com

Players unhappy with conditions in Indy - CBSSports.com

Drake wins first NCAA game in 50 years - DesMoinesRegister.com

America’s tournament is back once again - Yahoo.com

Winners and losers from wild First Four - CBSSports.com

Danger Rankings: Which top seeds are at risk of an early exit? - SI.com

WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Gabe Brown get into heated argument in NCAA Tournament - CBSSports.com

Eight total positives among more than 9,100 COVID-19 tests ahead of NCAA tournament - ESPN.com

Can a former sportswriter be the breakout star of March Madness? - Yahoo.com

Boilermakers ready for first-round matchup vs. North Texas - PurdueSports.com

Juwan Howard proves you can go home again - Yahoo.com

Photo gallery: Purdue NCAA practice on Wednesday - PurdueSports.com

NCAA acknowledges unequal accommodations at women's tournament - SI.com

Brackets, buzzer beaters and burning jockstraps: For Indiana, hosting March Madness renews an epic tradition of Hoosier Hysteria - SI.com

Ranking the first-round NCAA tournament games from best to worst - Yahoo.com

Athletes from other sports that played in March Madness - CBSSports.com

Two assistants with Micah Shrewsberry at Purdue, now head coaches, think he’ll do great at Penn State - Pennlive.com

Does the Mackey Arena curse count if the opponent isn't Purdue? Badgers are about to find out - Madison.com

2021 NCAA Tournament tip times and announcer teams announced for March Madness - NCAA.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com mailbag: Big Ten West favorite, RB situation and more - GoldandBlack.com

Four wild rules change proposals - CBSSports.com

HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played next February in New Orleans - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball back in action at Rutgers - PurdueSports.com

Schroder into NCAA Quarterfinals, Eight Alive After Day One - PurdueSports.com

Griffith Scores Again as Boilermakers Tie Buckeyes - PurdueSports.com

University raises event gathering capacity to 100 - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MARCH 19

Errol Patterson (1953) Wide Receiver, Football

Joe Barioli (1960) Kicker, Football

Dorien Bryant (1985) Wide Receiver, Football

Stephanie Helgeson (1987) Center, Women's Basketball

Tim Dougherty (1988) Kicker, Football

MARCH 20

Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football

Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball

Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football

Uche Nwaneri (1984) Offensive Guard, Football

Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball

MARCH 21

Don Kiepert (1948) Quarterback, Football

Ted Gilmore (1967) Assistant Coach, Football

Tony Mayfield (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball

Sean Malone (1979) Cornerback, Football

Chelsea Jones (1990) Center, Women's Basketball

Matt Burke (1995) Tight End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}