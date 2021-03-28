 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-28 22:55:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.29.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Dan Wetzel: NCAA Tournament schedule change could make it better — Yahoo Sports

Big Ten: Indiana hires Mike Woodson, Thad Matta to lead basketball program — Indianapolis Star

Why Purdue opted for women's basketball transition plan — Journal and Courier ($)

The Lee Rose-coached Boilermakers won a share of the Big Ten title in 1979 and advanced to the Final Four in 1980.

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue football recruiting notebook — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Big Ten spring storylines — CBS Sports

Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to Tampa — USA Today

Big Ten: Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez to retire — ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Diving: Brandon Loschiavo wins NCAA title — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: No. 10 Purdue takes down No. 9 Ohio State — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue in fourth place after 18 holes at Hootie Intercollegiate — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Purdue drops rubber match to Rutgers — PurdueSports.com

Softball: Boilermakers fall to Iowa — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Boilermakers fall to Iowa — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football

Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football

Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}