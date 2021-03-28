University Book Store Headlines: 3.29.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Dan Wetzel: NCAA Tournament schedule change could make it better — Yahoo Sports
Big Ten: Indiana hires Mike Woodson, Thad Matta to lead basketball program — Indianapolis Star
Why Purdue opted for women's basketball transition plan — Journal and Courier ($)
I am 100% sincere w/ my appreciation for @IndianaMBB’s hire of Mike Woodson. I am the same age as Coach Woodson. It is refreshing when folks recognize our youthful age is a great time to start something fresh. I feel this way every morning - feel better today than any day before.— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) March 29, 2021
The Lee Rose-coached Boilermakers won a share of the Big Ten title in 1979 and advanced to the Final Four in 1980.
(This is a heart-wrenching, must read story of Irvine, Ky native & former Transylvania coach Lee Rose who found glory in NCAA and still cherishes the moment.)— Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) March 27, 2021
KEN GARFIELD: Coach who led Charlotte’s Final Four run battles Alzheimer’s | Charlotte Observer https://t.co/ttQ973xHzT
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue football recruiting notebook — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten spring storylines — CBS Sports
Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to Tampa — USA Today
Big Ten: Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez to retire — ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Diving: Brandon Loschiavo wins NCAA title — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: No. 10 Purdue takes down No. 9 Ohio State — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue in fourth place after 18 holes at Hootie Intercollegiate — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Purdue drops rubber match to Rutgers — PurdueSports.com
Softball: Boilermakers fall to Iowa — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Boilermakers fall to Iowa — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football
Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football
Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football
