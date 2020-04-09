News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 23:03:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.10.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue's Carsen Edwards
Two-time All-American Carsen Edwards was a popular pick among fans answering our $15 question. (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The Best Purdue Team $15 Can Buy — GoldandBlack.com

'Productive summer' disrupted — Journal and Courier ($)

Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

How a lost spring can be felt around the country — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

High school coach breaks down Tristan CoxGoldandBlack.com ($)

Daily Quarantine: Tristan Cox's commitment — GoldandBlack.com

BO: Purdue commitment possibilities — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: The basketball graduate transfer market — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indiana All-Stars series canceled — Indianapolis Star

Women: Auburn guard transfers to Purdue — Journal and Courier

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Spring sport aid for returnees must come from existing budgets — Journal and Courier ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Paul Royer (1961) Center, Football

Kevin Roy (1966) Linebacker, Football

Doug Gentry (1992) Running Back, Football

Ryan Cline (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball

Saturday, April 11

None

Sunday, April 12

Dave Luke (1952) Guard, Men's Basketball

Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football

Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men's Basketball

Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}