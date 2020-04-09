University Book Store Headlines: 4.10.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The Best Purdue Team $15 Can Buy — GoldandBlack.com
'Productive summer' disrupted — Journal and Courier ($)
Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
How a lost spring can be felt around the country — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
High school coach breaks down Tristan Cox — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Daily Quarantine: Tristan Cox's commitment — GoldandBlack.com
BO: Purdue commitment possibilities — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BO: The basketball graduate transfer market — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indiana All-Stars series canceled — Indianapolis Star
Women: Auburn guard transfers to Purdue — Journal and Courier
An update from our Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski on the state of Purdue Athletics.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ia9LQTmLF9— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) April 9, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Spring sport aid for returnees must come from existing budgets — Journal and Courier ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Paul Royer (1961) Center, Football
Kevin Roy (1966) Linebacker, Football
Doug Gentry (1992) Running Back, Football
Ryan Cline (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball
Saturday, April 11
None
Sunday, April 12
Dave Luke (1952) Guard, Men's Basketball
Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football
Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football
