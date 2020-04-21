University Book Store Headlines: 4.21.2020
Now is your chance to ask Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski a question about what’s happening in the world of Purdue Athletics.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) April 20, 2020
He will answer selected questions Thursday afternoon. #AskPurdueSports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's Brandon Newman loses father, Ronald, to COVID-19 - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue to host Incarnate Word in December - PurdueSports.com
Virginia up, Kentucky down in college basketball's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020-21 - ESPN.com
Best part of this clip: the Big Dog's alley-oop dunk, Porter Roberts realizing the pass wasn't for him or @coachbbrantley jumper from the elbow?— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) April 20, 2020
Check out the latest Keady Corner Podcast: https://t.co/bjCns5WkEj pic.twitter.com/9tbtKg8FZJ
PURDUE FOOTBALL
What if ... Jeff George didn't transfer - GoldandBlack.com
Around the B1G: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue adds grad transfer safety - GoldandBlack.com
Our favorite college football players from the 1980s - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Baton Rouge safety Jah'von Grigsby is a Purdue priority - GoldandBlack.com
UCLA grad transfer QB Austin Burton brings veteran arm to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: What Austin Burton's arrival means - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds UCLA grad transfer QB - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Coronavirus: Daniels has 'strong interest' in reopening campus, Purdue in-person classes for fall semester - JCOnline.com
When will sports come back? Here is what has to happen first - NYTimes.com
Whitman: Illini 'hit the pause button' on hockey project - IllinInquirer.com
Purdue Airport to get federal assistance through CARES Act - WLFI.com
Coronavirus: With lawsuit targeting Purdue as profiteer, student suing not only one grousing about tuition refunds - JCOnline.com
How the coronavirus is affecting college sports: Latest on NCAA cancellations, eligibility, recruiting and more - ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football
Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football
Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Walter Foster (1999) Linebacker, Football
