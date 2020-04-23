University Book Store Headlines: 4.24.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Matt Haarms has committed to BYU per his Instagram page: pic.twitter.com/4M6KcbRvWe— Dakota Simon (@DakotaSimonTV) April 23, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Purdue and the NFL Draft - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
BYU wins big with Purdue grad-transfer Matt Haarms - GoldandBlack.com
College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22 - ESPN.com
𝗪𝗵𝗼’𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁?— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 23, 2020
📺: #NFLDraft at 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABCpic.twitter.com/tD194hOUcA
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Around the B1G: Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Drafting the 35 best college football stadiums ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft - CBSSports.com
Forget the fall: It's time to start planning 2020 college football season in 2021 - Yahoo.com
RB Jonathan Taylor's future also involves pizza business - Yahoo.com
Coronavirus: Over 80 FBS athletic directors think the college football season will be delayed - Yahoo.com
Arizona prez does not expect college football season to begin on time, if it's played at all in 2020 - CBSSports.com
ACC hasn't discussed canceling football season, Syracuse AD says - ESPN.com
19 years ago today: @drewbrees on Draft Day!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 22, 2020
(Pics via @SInow) #Saints pic.twitter.com/GLyJuS9VZt
Now, more people are enjoying online music as they socially distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Cayari, an assistant professor of music education researches online music making and virtual performance. Read more below! #PurdueUniversityhttps://t.co/Ty7Aanesmg pic.twitter.com/07GMBXE46p— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 23, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
The NCAA must again put athletes first, this time around the NIL debate - ESPN.com
Indiana Beach buyer announced, park plans to reopen for 2020 season - JCOnline.com
Purdue Union Club Hotel renovations still on-track, booking now open for fall - WLFI.com
#BoilerUp ➡️ 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟 𝗨𝗣 💯 pic.twitter.com/uZgpphOnwt— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 22, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
April 24
Keevan Grimmett (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Don Myers (1960) Offensive Guard, Football
Jeff Brohm (1971) Head Coach, Football
Tricia Cullop (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Mike Szany (1973) Offensive Guard, Football
David Boudia (1989) Olympic Diver, Men's Swimming
T.J. Jallow (1996) Safety, Football
April 25
Tim Boykin (1956) Running Back, Football
Chuck Oliver (1959) Quarterback, Football
Chris Sedoris (1973) Center, Football
Brandon Kaser (1976) Punter, Football
Niko Koutouvides (1981) Linebacker , Football
Jeff Benjamin (1985) Defensive End, Football
Lakisha Freeman (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball
Grady Eifert (1996) Forward, Men's Basketball
April 26
Tiffany Young (dec.) (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.