University Book Store Headlines: 4.24.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Purdue and the NFL Draft - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

BYU wins big with Purdue grad-transfer Matt Haarms - GoldandBlack.com

College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22 - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Around the B1G: Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Drafting the 35 best college football stadiums ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft - CBSSports.com

Forget the fall: It's time to start planning 2020 college football season in 2021 - Yahoo.com

RB Jonathan Taylor's future also involves pizza business - Yahoo.com

Coronavirus: Over 80 FBS athletic directors think the college football season will be delayed - Yahoo.com

Arizona prez does not expect college football season to begin on time, if it's played at all in 2020 - CBSSports.com

ACC hasn't discussed canceling football season, Syracuse AD says - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

The NCAA must again put athletes first, this time around the NIL debate - ESPN.com

Indiana Beach buyer announced, park plans to reopen for 2020 season - JCOnline.com

Purdue Union Club Hotel renovations still on-track, booking now open for fall - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

April 24

Keevan Grimmett (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football

Don Myers (1960) Offensive Guard, Football

Jeff Brohm (1971) Head Coach, Football

Tricia Cullop (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball

Mike Szany (1973) Offensive Guard, Football

David Boudia (1989) Olympic Diver, Men's Swimming

T.J. Jallow (1996) Safety, Football

April 25

Tim Boykin (1956) Running Back, Football

Chuck Oliver (1959) Quarterback, Football

Chris Sedoris (1973) Center, Football

Brandon Kaser (1976) Punter, Football

Niko Koutouvides (1981) Linebacker , Football

Jeff Benjamin (1985) Defensive End, Football

Lakisha Freeman (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Grady Eifert (1996) Forward, Men's Basketball

April 26

Tiffany Young (dec.) (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball

