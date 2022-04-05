 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-05 06:50:04 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 4.5.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Ethan Morton celebrates his 21st birthday today.
Ethan Morton celebrates his 21st birthday today. (Chad Krockover (@KrockPhoto_)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Arkansas No. 1, Purdue No. 23 in Way Too Early Top 25 - ESPN

WR Tyrone Tracy (above), receivers coach Garrick McGee (top)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Deep Dive: Practice No. 13 - GoldandBlack.com

Local HS coach had role in getting Tracy to Purdue - Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball begins 6 game homestand - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Doug Trudeau (1944) Center, Men's Basketball

Herman Gilliam (dec. 2005) (1947) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Dale Walker (1953) Defensive End, Football

Dave Monnot III (2001) Linebacker, Football

Larry Gates (1961) Quarterback, Football

Roberto Armenteros (1964) Wide Receiver, Football

Erika Brooks (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball

Travis Best (1978) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jason Kacinko (1987) Offensive Guard, Football

Ken Plue (1988) Offensive Lineman, Football

Vince Edwards (1996) Forward, Basketball

Ethan Morton (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball

