{{ timeAgo('2021-05-18 06:11:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.18.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com mail bag: Keys to continued contention - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA Division I men's college basketball rosters, departures, newcomers for 2021-22 - ESPN.com

Zion Williamson named in court documents for lawsuit against Adidas - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Offensive lineman Andre' Oben has Purdue visit planned - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals rankings turn 20: Our top No. 1 classes in our history - Rivals.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Tracking the Purdue football transfers - GoldandBlack.com

Transfer tracker: Quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com

College athletic leaders want independent football oversight - ADU.com

Roster management is pressing for coaches - CBSSports.com

Former Northwestern athletic director admitted wishing he were ‘more empathetic’ to sexual harassment claims - WBEZ.org

Former Purdue DE Ryan Kerrigan Signs with the Philadelphia Eagles - SI.com

Who are the 2021 conference favorites? - Yahoo.com

Former Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax - Yahoo.com

Indiana Hoosiers add former Auburn Tigers DL Jaren Handy, USC Trojans RB Stephen Carr as transfers - ESPN.com

AAC coach rankings - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue's 'More Than A Game' campaign has raised $15M of $18M goal - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA Council unlikely to recommend name, image, likeness rules as states' laws set to go into effect - CBSSports.com

Purdue women's golf to play in Let Them Play Classic after NCAA regional cancellation - WLFI.com

Purdue duo in contention after opening round of NCAA men's golf regional - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Baltzell (1946) Halfback, Football

Mike Burgamy (1956) Linebacker, Football

Mike Redman (1956) Linebacker, Football

Tom Nestel (1958) Defensive End, Football

Jim White (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

