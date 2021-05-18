University Book Store Headlines: 5.18.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com mail bag: Keys to continued contention - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA Division I men's college basketball rosters, departures, newcomers for 2021-22 - ESPN.com
Zion Williamson named in court documents for lawsuit against Adidas - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Offensive lineman Andre' Oben has Purdue visit planned - GoldandBlack.com
Rivals rankings turn 20: Our top No. 1 classes in our history - Rivals.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Tracking the Purdue football transfers - GoldandBlack.com
Transfer tracker: Quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com
College athletic leaders want independent football oversight - ADU.com
Roster management is pressing for coaches - CBSSports.com
Former Northwestern athletic director admitted wishing he were ‘more empathetic’ to sexual harassment claims - WBEZ.org
Former Purdue DE Ryan Kerrigan Signs with the Philadelphia Eagles - SI.com
Who are the 2021 conference favorites? - Yahoo.com
Former Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax - Yahoo.com
Indiana Hoosiers add former Auburn Tigers DL Jaren Handy, USC Trojans RB Stephen Carr as transfers - ESPN.com
AAC coach rankings - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue's 'More Than A Game' campaign has raised $15M of $18M goal - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA Council unlikely to recommend name, image, likeness rules as states' laws set to go into effect - CBSSports.com
Purdue women's golf to play in Let Them Play Classic after NCAA regional cancellation - WLFI.com
Purdue duo in contention after opening round of NCAA men's golf regional - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Baltzell (1946) Halfback, Football
Mike Burgamy (1956) Linebacker, Football
Mike Redman (1956) Linebacker, Football
Tom Nestel (1958) Defensive End, Football
Jim White (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
