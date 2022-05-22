University Book Store Headlines: 5.23.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue trying to do NIL 'the right way' — Journal and Courier
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Mock Draft: Jaden Ivey to the Pacers — CBS Sports
Could Ivey be a possibility for OKC at No. 2? — Yahoo Sports
Purdue 22nd in updated rankings after Michigan State drops — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Golf: Wanamarta lead Boilermakers into NCAA's final 15 — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Purdue earns place in Big Ten Tournament after Maryland cancelation — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football
