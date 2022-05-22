 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-22 23:19:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.23.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue trying to do NIL 'the right way' — Journal and Courier

Purdue's Jaden Ivey
Purdue's Jaden Ivey (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Mock Draft: Jaden Ivey to the Pacers — CBS Sports

Could Ivey be a possibility for OKC at No. 2? — Yahoo Sports

Purdue 22nd in updated rankings after Michigan State drops — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Golf: Wanamarta lead Boilermakers into NCAA's final 15 — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Purdue earns place in Big Ten Tournament after Maryland cancelation — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

XXXXXXX


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}