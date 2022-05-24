University Book Store Headlines: 5.25.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Matt Painter, Purdue acclimating to new landscape — GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Off-Season Outlook: Zach Edey — GoldandBlack.com ($) Edey makes three-year commitment to Canadian National Team — PurdueSports.com

The Cleveland Browns have big plans for David Bell. (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Browns banking on David Bell being their new Jarvis Landry — ESPN.com Bigger coaching staffs will mean the rich getting richer — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Women's Basketball: Purdue adds Rutgers transfer — Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Purdue begins Big Ten Tournament play vs Rutgers — PurdueSports.com Baseball: First-team honors for CJ Valdez leads Purdue honor roll — PurdueSports.com Track: Purdue travels to NCAA East Prelims — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY