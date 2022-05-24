 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 5.25.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Matt Painter, Purdue acclimating to new landscape — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Off-Season Outlook: Zach Edey — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Edey makes three-year commitment to Canadian National Team — PurdueSports.com

Purdue's David Bell
The Cleveland Browns have big plans for David Bell. (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Browns banking on David Bell being their new Jarvis Landry — ESPN.com

Bigger coaching staffs will mean the rich getting richer — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Women's Basketball: Purdue adds Rutgers transfer — Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Purdue begins Big Ten Tournament play vs Rutgers — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: First-team honors for CJ Valdez leads Purdue honor roll — PurdueSports.com

Track: Purdue travels to NCAA East Prelims — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lon Paglio (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Beuthin (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Steve Krol (1959) Offensive Line, Football

Elliot Hood (1985) Offensive Guard/Tackle, Football

Sandi Marcius (1990) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}