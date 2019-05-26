University Book Store Headlines: 5.27.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
BASKETBALL
Robbie Hummel hopes second playing career gets him to Tokyo - GoldandBlack.com
Could Carsen Edwards be the right pick for OKC? - FanSided.com
Wife, daughter of Wisconsin assistant killed in car crash - Wkow.com
Carsen working out tomorrow with the @utahjazz. #ProBoilers 🚂 https://t.co/za8AhjlC8l— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 25, 2019
FOOTBALL
Running list: Expected June visitors - GoldandBlack.com
Quarterback target sets visit - GoldandBlack.com
Ex-interim head coach Gerad Parker pleads guilty in 2017 OWI case - Exponent.com
IU latest to add alcohol sales, as other schools see revenue rise - Courier-Journal.com
Helmet schedules - FBSschedules.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Womens' basketball: Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton joins Wisconsin staff - FanSided.com
Men's diving: Loschiavo victorious on the Tower at Nationals - PurdueSports.com
Men's track & field: Five earn NCAA Championship berths - PurdueSports.com
Men's diving: Boudia earns World Championships bid - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Jack Spellman (1950) Fullback, Football
Lou Lang (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Melvin Russell (1956) Quarterback, Football
Cornelious Friendly (1968) Fullback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.