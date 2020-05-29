Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: May 29

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Catching up with ... Joe Holland - GoldandBlack.com Who should Purdue play in the future? - GoldandBlack.com Doyel: College sports seeing historic transfer rates. Good! - Indy Star Multiple protocols in place for football at Illinois - Champaign News-Gazette Spack's Illinois State team ranked in preseason - Hero Sports Brees' offense is perfectly inefficient - PFF



Right!! There was so much would could have done with the proper coaching! https://t.co/nPXxWOuAMA — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) May 28, 2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Top 15 college basketball grad transfers - GoldandBlack.com

Edey wearing 15

Ivey wearing 23

Morton wearing 25



The @BoilerBall rooks are locked in. pic.twitter.com/n2ImMh4KFG — Boiler Uniforms 🧼👏 (@BoilerUniforms) May 28, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Football targets and more - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 29



Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women's Basketball Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football