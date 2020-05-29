University Book Store Headlines: 5.29.2020
Gold and Black Report: May 29
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Right!! There was so much would could have done with the proper coaching! https://t.co/nPXxWOuAMA— Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) May 28, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Edey wearing 15— Boiler Uniforms 🧼👏 (@BoilerUniforms) May 28, 2020
Ivey wearing 23
Morton wearing 25
The @BoilerBall rooks are locked in. pic.twitter.com/n2ImMh4KFG
🌈 over Mackey.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 29, 2020
📸: @pinolaphoto pic.twitter.com/IhMTU4CMPQ
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 29
Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football
David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women's Basketball
Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football
Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football
MAY 30
Leon Burtnett (1943) Head Coach, Football
Greg Eifert (1961) Forward, Men's Basketball
John Sarafin (1963) Linebacker, Football
Roxane Makolo (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball
Warren Moore (1978) Defensive End, Football
JaMarcus Shephard (1983) Assistant Coach, Football
Cory Trice (2000) Defensive Back, Football
MAY 31
Russ Pfahler (1943) Halfback, Football
Derrick Williams (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Stickford (1999) Offensive Line, Football
