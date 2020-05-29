 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
University Book Store Headlines: 5.29.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: May 29

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Catching up with ... Joe Holland - GoldandBlack.com

Who should Purdue play in the future? - GoldandBlack.com

Doyel: College sports seeing historic transfer rates. Good! - Indy Star

Multiple protocols in place for football at Illinois - Champaign News-Gazette

Spack's Illinois State team ranked in preseason - Hero Sports

Brees' offense is perfectly inefficient - PFF


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Top 15 college basketball grad transfers - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Football targets and more - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 29


Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football

David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women's Basketball

Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football

Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football

MAY 30

Leon Burtnett (1943) Head Coach, Football

Greg Eifert (1961) Forward, Men's Basketball

John Sarafin (1963) Linebacker, Football

Roxane Makolo (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball

Warren Moore (1978) Defensive End, Football

JaMarcus Shephard (1983) Assistant Coach, Football

Cory Trice (2000) Defensive Back, Football

MAY 31

Russ Pfahler (1943) Halfback, Football

Derrick Williams (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Stickford (1999) Offensive Line, Football


