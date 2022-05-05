 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 5.5.2022

Purdue's David Bell
David Bell is being tabbed as a potential surprise rookie in 2022. (AP)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

College leaders push for Name-Image-Likeness enforcement — SI.com

College football coaches hope for portal reform — Yahoo Sports

Big Ten coach sounds off on impact of transfer reform and NIL thus far — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: Purdue football assistant coaching salaries and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Top 10 Instant Impact NFL rookies — CBS Sports

Ten rookies with under-the-radar appeal — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: A football transfer visitor this weekend and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Jaden Ivey ranks second among top 100 NBA prospects — SI.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Purdue heads to Iowa City for first time since 2017 — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Farraye, Weiler Advance out of U.S. Open Local Qualifying — PurdueSports.com

Softball: Purdue closes regular season at Iowa — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Butterfield (1928) Center, Men's Basketball

Henry Ebershoff (dec. 2012) (1945) Guard, Men's Basketball

Gerry Steenberge (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Polak (1954) Center, Football

Labraunt Harris (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

David Woodfork (1973) Tight End, Football

Erin Lawless (1985) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kevin Ballinger (1988) Long Snapper, Football

Courtney Moses (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball

Saturday, May 7

Kevin Holley (1965) Defensive Line, Football

Damon Lewis (1975) Offensive Guard, Football

Katie Douglas (1979) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball

John Lampert (1983) Linebacker , Football

Lester Hardy III (1995) Athlete, Football

Sunday, May 8

George Catavolos (1945) Halfback, Football

Bob Sheehy (1953) Tight End, Football

Ken Greene (1956) Assistant Coach, Football

Ron Likar (1956) Tight End, Football

Bob Lung (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Neil Luckianow (1957) Tight End, Football

Mike Scearce (1960) Forward, Men's Basketball

Rick Ray (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Da'Wan Hunte (1995) Cornerback, Football

Aaron Banks (1997) Quarterback , Football

Graham Keller (1998) Offensive Line, Football

