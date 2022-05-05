University Book Store Headlines: 5.5.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
College leaders push for Name-Image-Likeness enforcement — SI.com
College football coaches hope for portal reform — Yahoo Sports
Big Ten coach sounds off on impact of transfer reform and NIL thus far — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BO: Purdue football assistant coaching salaries and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Top 10 Instant Impact NFL rookies — CBS Sports
Ten rookies with under-the-radar appeal — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: A football transfer visitor this weekend and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jaden Ivey ranks second among top 100 NBA prospects — SI.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball: Purdue heads to Iowa City for first time since 2017 — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Farraye, Weiler Advance out of U.S. Open Local Qualifying — PurdueSports.com
Softball: Purdue closes regular season at Iowa — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Butterfield (1928) Center, Men's Basketball
Henry Ebershoff (dec. 2012) (1945) Guard, Men's Basketball
Gerry Steenberge (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Polak (1954) Center, Football
Labraunt Harris (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
David Woodfork (1973) Tight End, Football
Erin Lawless (1985) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kevin Ballinger (1988) Long Snapper, Football
Courtney Moses (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball
Saturday, May 7
Kevin Holley (1965) Defensive Line, Football
Damon Lewis (1975) Offensive Guard, Football
Katie Douglas (1979) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
John Lampert (1983) Linebacker , Football
Lester Hardy III (1995) Athlete, Football
Sunday, May 8
George Catavolos (1945) Halfback, Football
Bob Sheehy (1953) Tight End, Football
Ken Greene (1956) Assistant Coach, Football
Ron Likar (1956) Tight End, Football
Bob Lung (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Neil Luckianow (1957) Tight End, Football
Mike Scearce (1960) Forward, Men's Basketball
Rick Ray (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Da'Wan Hunte (1995) Cornerback, Football
Aaron Banks (1997) Quarterback , Football
Graham Keller (1998) Offensive Line, Football
