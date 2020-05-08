News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.8.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: May 8, 2020

Daily Quarantine video: May 7

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Austin Burton finds new home at Purdue - WLFI.com

Season football tickets remains strong despite pandemic - Exponent

Football in jeopardy without open campuses - Indiana Business Journal-

Purdue busy helping with mental health - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Offseason Agenda: Aaron Wheeler - GoldandBlack.com

Women's basketball hands out Arni's treats - Journal & Courier

Catching up with: Justin Jennings - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over--Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Ersland adds four to top-25 recruiting class - Purduesports.com

IHSAA waives moratorium week, now plans for July 1 return - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George Catavolos (1945) Halfback, Football

Bob Sheehy (1953) Tight End, Football

Ken Greene (1956) Assistant Coach, Football

Ron Likar (1956) Tight End, Football

Bob Lung (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Neil Luckianow (1957) Tight End, Football

Mike Scearce (1960) Forward, Men's Basketball

Rick Ray (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Da'Wan Hunte (1995) Cornerback, Football

Aaron Banks (1997) Quarterback , Football

Graham Keller (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: Saturday, May 9

John Charles (dec. 2019) (1944) Defensive Back, Football

Bob Hurst (dec.) (1946) Halfback, Football

Bob Rohrbacher (1947) Linebacker, Football

Mike Brady (dec.) (1951) Center, Football

Pat Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Wayne Smith (1957) Defensive Back, Football

Terry Johnson (1969) Strong Safety, Football

Kevin Sellers (1973) Fullback, Football

Mike Jacobs (1979) Assistant Coach, Football

Gilbert Gardner (1982) Linebacker, Football

J.D. Dellinger (1997) Kicker, Football

Myles Homan (1997) Kicker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: Sunday, May 10

Jim Brush (1943) Quarterback, Football

Ryan Shorter (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football

Michele VanGorp (1977) Center, Women's Basketball

Jon Holloway (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Carroll (1982) Forward, Men's Basketball

Kyle Smith (1983) Free Safety, Football

Kieren Douglas (1998) Linebacker, Football

Cade Morgan (2000) Linebacker, Football

