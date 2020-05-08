University Book Store Headlines: 5.8.2020
Gold and Black Report: May 8, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Austin Burton finds new home at Purdue - WLFI.com
Season football tickets remains strong despite pandemic - Exponent
Football in jeopardy without open campuses - Indiana Business Journal-
Purdue busy helping with mental health - GoldandBlack.com
Congrats to @GrantHermanns @BoilerFootball for earning the Wooden Certification Award! “Don’t let the things you can’t control distract you from what you can control.” #leadership pic.twitter.com/RjkCmURF41— Cathy Wright Eger (@cweboiler) May 8, 2020
.@TomBrady vs. @drewbrees.— NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2020
Coming Week 1 and Week 9 🔥 @Buccaneers @Saints pic.twitter.com/lIs2Bd3Xfz
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Offseason Agenda: Aaron Wheeler - GoldandBlack.com
Women's basketball hands out Arni's treats - Journal & Courier
Catching up with: Justin Jennings - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over--Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Ersland adds four to top-25 recruiting class - Purduesports.com
IHSAA waives moratorium week, now plans for July 1 return - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Catavolos (1945) Halfback, Football
Bob Sheehy (1953) Tight End, Football
Ken Greene (1956) Assistant Coach, Football
Ron Likar (1956) Tight End, Football
Bob Lung (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Neil Luckianow (1957) Tight End, Football
Mike Scearce (1960) Forward, Men's Basketball
Rick Ray (1970) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Da'Wan Hunte (1995) Cornerback, Football
Aaron Banks (1997) Quarterback , Football
Graham Keller (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Saturday, May 9
John Charles (dec. 2019) (1944) Defensive Back, Football
Bob Hurst (dec.) (1946) Halfback, Football
Bob Rohrbacher (1947) Linebacker, Football
Mike Brady (dec.) (1951) Center, Football
Pat Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Wayne Smith (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Terry Johnson (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Kevin Sellers (1973) Fullback, Football
Mike Jacobs (1979) Assistant Coach, Football
Gilbert Gardner (1982) Linebacker, Football
J.D. Dellinger (1997) Kicker, Football
Myles Homan (1997) Kicker, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Sunday, May 10
Jim Brush (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ryan Shorter (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football
Michele VanGorp (1977) Center, Women's Basketball
Jon Holloway (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Carroll (1982) Forward, Men's Basketball
Kyle Smith (1983) Free Safety, Football
Kieren Douglas (1998) Linebacker, Football
Cade Morgan (2000) Linebacker, Football
