Catching up with ... Justin Jennings

During his final three seasons on campus, Justin Jennings' teams went 80-18 overall and 44-10 in the Big Ten with three league titles and two No. 1 NCAA seeds..
Few Purdue players enjoyed as much team success as Justin Jennings.

The 6-6 native of Grand Rapids, Mich., played in a golden era for Purdue basketball. Jennings arrived on campus in the fall of 1992 and went on to help the Boilermakers "threepeat" from 1993-94 as a sophomore to 1995-96 as a senior. During his final three seasons on campus, Jennings' team went 80-18 overall and 44-10 in the Big Ten.

Jennings played in 119 games at Purdue, averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds. He was a powerful athlete famous for his rim-rattling dunks. His best season came as a senior, when Jennings averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds for a league championship squad that went 26-6 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten. Purdue earned a No. 1 seed the NCAA tourney, a feat Jennings also helped the Boilermakers achieve in 1993-94 when the program reached the Elite Eight with Glenn Robinson leading the way.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Jennings.

GoldandBlack.com: Tell me about your matriculation to Purdue. Why did you chose the Boilermakers?

Jennings: I am a Michigan guy. But I wanted to go somewhere where it was a little bit away from home but still close enough where I could still be around family. So, that's kind of how I ended up at Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: What were some of your other choices?

Jennings: Michigan State. Pretty much every school around the Big Ten. Some other larger schools like Arizona, too. When I went to Purdue, I just kind of fell in love with the atmosphere and some of the guys. It seemed like the right fit.

GoldandBlack.com: What are some of your better memories of playing?

Jennings: Just the camaraderie. Even last Sunday, I did a Zoom call with Cuonzo (Martin), Glenn (Robinson), Tim Ervin, Brandon Brantley, Kenny Williams, Roy Hairston … just the camaraderie and being together. I don't remember a lot of the memories on the court, but I remember a lot of the stuff that happened off the court. We still communicate. We text. We talk about life, supporting each other. It’s fun. We do a lot of communicating. I just pray for everybody to stay healthy through this pandemic and we can get on the other side and be able to see each other again.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your memories of Coach Keady?

Jennings: I saw Coach last year. When I was living in Michigan, and my daughter goes to Michigan State, so I saw him at a game there in East Lansing. They were honoring Coach Izzo, and Coach was there. We probably talk once or twice a year. It’s just a good opportunity for us. We would have seen him this summer at the alumni game if it wasn't for the COVID-19.

GoldandBlack.com: What did you learn from him?

Jennings: Everything. A lot of the things that I do now in the leadership areas. They are things that I've learned from Coach Keady. The family atmosphere, being able to communicate with people—how important that is. And a lot of the lessons I learned from him, we definitely use it right now.

GoldandBlack.com: I recall you making some thunderous dunks.

Jennings: With social media, you can’t forget that stuff. I think the other day, someone posted something. It’s always interesting.

GoldandBlack.com: What have you been doing professionally?

Jennings: I am finishing up my Ph.D. I am finishing my dissertation right now. I'll be done in December. After I graduated from Purdue, I played basketball a little bit and then I got into education. I have three master's degrees from Grand Valley State University and now I'm finishing up my doctorate.

GoldandBlack.com: Where did you play pro basketball?

Jennings: I played in the CBA with the Grand Rapids Hoops and the Quad City Thunder. I was at camp with the Dallas Mavericks for a little bit. I played a little bit overseas. I actually got injured with a couple back injuries and had surgery. So I had to stop playing.

GoldandBlack.com: What is your job?

Jennings: When I stopped playing basketball, I got into coaching. I coached back with my alma mater, and I got into education as a special-ed teacher. I taught special-ed and coached for a while. Then I became a dean of students, which basically does discipline. Then I became an assistant principal, then I became a principal. I was a turnaround principal for a while in Michigan. And then I became a special-ed director. I have a degree in that area. Then I became an assistant superintendent of curriculum. And then, about three years ago, I became the superintendent of schools in Michigan. And now I'm actually a CEO in Youngstown, Ohio. I am the basically the superintendent of a district. I don't work for a school board. The district has been taken over because of low test scores.

Justin Jennings helped Gene Keady celebrate his 80th birthday with Chad Austin, Brandon Brantley and Roy Hairston.
GoldandBlack.com: You're there to get them in shape and compliance?

Jennings: Absolutely. That's how I use Coach Keady’s philosophy.

GoldandBlack.com: How many different schools did you work at in Michigan?

Jennings: I have worked in Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon, Ypsilanti—all over the state. As a turnaround principal, that was my role. It was never my role to stay somewhere for a long time. It was about getting in, trying to help the academics and build leadership to move on to the next job.

GoldandBlack.com: So, you really still are a turnaround guy?

Jennings: Correct. Instead of at a building level, it is on a district level.

GoldandBlack.com: How is your family?

Jennings: I am married. I have two children. My son is 28, and my daughter is 20. And I have a 3-year old grandson.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you still follow the team?

Jennnings: I do. I don't go to a whole lot of games. When they got down to East Lansing, I would always get to a game. This year, I was planning on getting down to a game at Ohio State because now I live in Cleveland but I work in Youngstown.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you stay in touch with Coach Painter?

Jennings: Yes. He was a senior when I was a freshman. Brandon Brantley played with me. He’s on the coaching staff. We do a lot of communication, birthdays, Christmas cards and gifts and shirts and things like that to the alumni. Coach Paint does a good job reaching out to the alumni to make sure we're still connected.

