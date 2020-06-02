News More News
PURDUE FOOTBALL

A Deep Dive look at Purdue's 2020 schedule - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren to form anti-racism and anti-hate task force - Yahoo.com

How colleges can create change in wake of George Floyd’s death: 'This is the hard part' - Yahoo.com

College coaches make varied statements in wake of George Floyd's death, protests - Yahoo.com

The FCS is ready to get back to football, but how will it be pulled off? - Yahoo.com

Life after Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa: Our top college football quarterback questions - ESPN.com

Legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye dies at 80 after lengthy battle with kidney issues - CBSSports.com

Marshall announces 3 positive coronavirus cases as athletes return to campus - Yahoo.com

Big Ten strength of schedule rankings 2020: Michigan faces daunting slate, Ohio State has easier path - CBSSports.com

USC ends relationship with booster after tweets calling for gun violence against protesters - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue athletics resets - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Entrance Interview: WR Collin Sullivan - GoldandBlack.com

Film Breakdown: Yanni Karlaftis - GoldandBlack.com

College basketball recruiting: Nike cancels Peach Jam, EYBL circuit for remainder of 2020 amid pandemic - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Local high school and Purdue coaches react to George Floyd murder, racial injustice - WLFI.com

Protests continue in downtown Lafayette - WLFI.com

Local leaders react to violent turned protest - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John McDonnell (1959) Assistant Coach, Football

Nick Zitelli (1978) Linebacker, Football

