University Book Store Headlines: 6.02.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
A Deep Dive look at Purdue's 2020 schedule - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren to form anti-racism and anti-hate task force - Yahoo.com
How colleges can create change in wake of George Floyd’s death: 'This is the hard part' - Yahoo.com
College coaches make varied statements in wake of George Floyd's death, protests - Yahoo.com
The FCS is ready to get back to football, but how will it be pulled off? - Yahoo.com
Life after Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa: Our top college football quarterback questions - ESPN.com
Legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye dies at 80 after lengthy battle with kidney issues - CBSSports.com
Marshall announces 3 positive coronavirus cases as athletes return to campus - Yahoo.com
Big Ten strength of schedule rankings 2020: Michigan faces daunting slate, Ohio State has easier path - CBSSports.com
USC ends relationship with booster after tweets calling for gun violence against protesters - CBSSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue athletics resets - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Entrance Interview: WR Collin Sullivan - GoldandBlack.com
Film Breakdown: Yanni Karlaftis - GoldandBlack.com
College basketball recruiting: Nike cancels Peach Jam, EYBL circuit for remainder of 2020 amid pandemic - CBSSports.com
The @BoilerFootball offense will put up a lot of points.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 29, 2020
The defense, that's the question on @BTNDaveRevsine's mind.
"If the defense is better, I think there's no reason to think this program can't take a step forward and get back to being a bowl team." pic.twitter.com/ShBPpb99O1
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Local high school and Purdue coaches react to George Floyd murder, racial injustice - WLFI.com
Protests continue in downtown Lafayette - WLFI.com
Local leaders react to violent turned protest - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John McDonnell (1959) Assistant Coach, Football
Nick Zitelli (1978) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.