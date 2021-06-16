University Book Store Headlines: 6.17.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue formalizes new defensive staff structure — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Weekly Word: Symbolically, at least, Purdue's tri-coordinator set-up is relevant — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue hopes Myles Colvin will follow in family's footsteps — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Connections to Purdue have impacted recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermakers add running back as PWO — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Safety transfer eager to earn playing time at Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)
Analysis: What Camden Heide's commitment to Purdue means — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Camden Heide, basketball recruiting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Zach Edey invited to Canada National Team try-outs — PurdueSports.com
Bracketology: Purdue a 2 seed — ESPN.com
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session: Off-season basketball topics — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball: Nisle honored as All-Region — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Barco ready for U.S. Open debut — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Glowacky (1953) Defensive End, Football
Matt Kinzer (1963) Punter, Football
James Sherlock (1964) Fullback, Football
Kyle Bilodeau (2000) Tight End , Football
Jim Sherlock (1964) Strong Safety, Football
Houston Malden (1972) Fullback, Football
Chris Hartley (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.