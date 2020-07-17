 Purdue University Boilermakers | football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 7.17.2020

Gold and Black Report: July 17 (with highlights of Brady Allen).

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Trey Kaufman, Purdue football recruiting, hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com

Name, Image and Likeness Part 5: How schools are handling it - Rivals.com

Top prospect Jonathan Kuminga chooses G League Select Team over college - Yahoo.com

National Association of Basketball Coaches wants SAT and ACT eliminated as an eligibility requirement for college players - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

A look at how one Big Ten school is training amid the pandemic - GoldandBlack.com

Inside SEC’s AD Meetings: The fight to preserve marquee non-conference games, fivalry clashes - SI.com

NCAA approves waiver allowing teams to count two wins vs. FCS opponents toward bowl eligibility - Yahoo.com

ESPN still pushing to hold ‘GameDay’ despite concerns surrounding college football season - Yahoo.com

Inside college football’s coronavirus information war - AL.com

Michigan acknowledges there may not be a college football season - Yahoo.com

AAC to require testing 72 hours before football games - ESPN.com

Revisiting the best Heisman websites of the 2000s - ESPN.com

Sources: MEAC won’t play football in 2020 - HBCUGameDay.com

Sure, it’s weird, but spring football has its weather advantages over fall – as well as one big risk - PennLive.com

Prosecutor: Ex-Colts QB Art Schlichter gambling behind bars as prison release approaches - IndyStar.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Cancun Challenge moved to Florida - PurdueSports.com

Winners and losers of college basketball's transfer season - ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Mark Emmert's leadership void marks new normal for NCAA - Yahoo.com

Rice University will hold classes in outdoor tents, asks students to bring own chairs - Chron.com

Florida AD Scott Stricklin reveals he’s recovered after testing positive for coronavirus - Yahoo.com

NCAA releases coronavirus testing guidelines while noting 'the data point in the wrong direction' for fall sports - Yahoo.com

Target on Chauncey to open next month - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JULY 17

Billy McKoy (1948) Defensive End, Football

Jappy Oliver (1955) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Augustyniak (1956) Fullback, Football

Brandon Gorin (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive Guard, Football

JULY 18

Tim Eubank (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Anthrop (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball

Claybon Fields (1961) Offensive Line, Football

Mark Brown (1961) Linebacker, Football

Candi Crawford (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball

Brent Grover (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football

Paul Griggs (1994) Kicker, Football

Trae Hart (1996) Wide Receiver, Football

Lindsey Whilby (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball

JULY 19

Lawrence Johnson (1999) Defensive Line, Football

{{ article.title }}
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}