Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: July 17 (with highlights of Brady Allen).

Congratulations to Rondale Moore @moore_rondale for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! @PurdueSports @BoilerFootball #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/jCc3ruqc0t

National Association of Basketball Coaches wants SAT and ACT eliminated as an eligibility requirement for college players - ESPN.com

Name, Image and Likeness Part 5: How schools are handling it - Rivals.com

BO: Trey Kaufman, Purdue football recruiting, hoops and more - GoldandBlack.com

Congratulations to David Bell @DavidB3ll for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! @PurdueSports @BoilerFootball #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/ZGcP0Xum21

A look at how one Big Ten school is training amid the pandemic - GoldandBlack.com

Inside SEC’s AD Meetings: The fight to preserve marquee non-conference games, fivalry clashes - SI.com

NCAA approves waiver allowing teams to count two wins vs. FCS opponents toward bowl eligibility - Yahoo.com

ESPN still pushing to hold ‘GameDay’ despite concerns surrounding college football season - Yahoo.com

Inside college football’s coronavirus information war - AL.com

Michigan acknowledges there may not be a college football season - Yahoo.com

AAC to require testing 72 hours before football games - ESPN.com

Revisiting the best Heisman websites of the 2000s - ESPN.com

Sources: MEAC won’t play football in 2020 - HBCUGameDay.com

Sure, it’s weird, but spring football has its weather advantages over fall – as well as one big risk - PennLive.com

Prosecutor: Ex-Colts QB Art Schlichter gambling behind bars as prison release approaches - IndyStar.com