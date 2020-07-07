 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 06:22:01 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 7.7.2020

Jon Octeus willl be looking t make an impact today for the Men of Mackey as it faces Boeheim's Army at 4 p.m. in Columbus.
Jon Octeus willl be looking t make an impact today for the Men of Mackey as it faces Boeheim's Army at 4 p.m. in Columbus. (Jamie Owens)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue schedule ranking No. 12: Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Annual National Football Foundation Banquet to honor Poindexter - Journal & Courier

Gold and Black Radio--A look at Purdue's schedule - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Expectations for the freshman - GoldandBlack.com

Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey Preview - Syracuse.com

How to watch Men of Mackey today at 4 - Journal & Courier

Kristof Kendrick gets assistant coaching job at Western Michigan - Western Herald

PURDUE RECRUITING

Flipowski turning in national recruit - GoldandBlack.com

Loyer talks transfer from Clarkston to Homestead - MLIVE.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER/COVID

Boise State resumes voluntary workouts after campus closure - Exponent



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football

Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football

Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football

Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football

Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football

Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football


{{ article.author_name }}