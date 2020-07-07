University Book Store Headlines: 7.7.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue schedule ranking No. 12: Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Annual National Football Foundation Banquet to honor Poindexter - Journal & Courier
Gold and Black Radio--A look at Purdue's schedule - GoldandBlack.com
One of the best college coaches in America joins the podcast this week as Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) of @BoilerBall stops by to talk the Purdue culture, the importance of team chemistry, and how to get buy in for roles.https://t.co/9U28UBLKrG— The Quick Two Podcast (@TheQuickTwoPod) July 6, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Expectations for the freshman - GoldandBlack.com
Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey Preview - Syracuse.com
How to watch Men of Mackey today at 4 - Journal & Courier
Kristof Kendrick gets assistant coaching job at Western Michigan - Western Herald
PURDUE RECRUITING
Flipowski turning in national recruit - GoldandBlack.com
Loyer talks transfer from Clarkston to Homestead - MLIVE.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER/COVID
Boise State resumes voluntary workouts after campus closure - Exponent
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football
Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football
Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football
Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football
Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football
Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.