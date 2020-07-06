GoldandBlack - Purdue 2022 target Kyle Filipowski emerging as national recruit

More ($): Purdue's Class of 2022 targets

Kyle Filipowski figured this would be a big spring for him on the recruiting front, pandemic or not.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Massachusetts was coming off a breakout sophomore year in which he averaged around 21 points and 11 rebounds, and he was about to play for the first time on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, for New York Renaissance, a chance he's been denied to this point due to COVID-19.

"I knew I took a big step in my game this year," Filipowski said, "and I got my name out and I knew the time was going to come for everyone to know my name and start showing interest to me."

Turns out, he didn't need the grassroots season for things to start happening. The offers came anyway, including one from Purdue, during a Zoom meeting last week with Matt Painter and his lead recruiter, Micah Shrewsberry.