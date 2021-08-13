 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-13 00:10:07 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Deep Dive: Thursday's Purdue football practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Broc Thompson is where he always wanted to be: Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

T.J. Sheffield charged with biting paramedic — Journal and Courier

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Carsen Edwards scores seven in Celtics' Summer League win — NBA.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: A big official visit booked for Purdue basketball and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Finucan (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football

Cris Dishman (1965) Cornerback, Football

Lance Scheib (1966) Wide Receiver, Football

Carl Buergler (1979) Quarterback, Football

Ashley Wilson (1991) Forward, Women's Basketball

Brian Bravo (1997) Kicker, Football

Saturday, Aug. 14

Bill Kroc (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeff Williams (1959) Free Safety, Football

Kevin Strickland (1970) Linebacker, Football

Matt Gelon (1972) Punter, Football

Kris Staats (1987) Wide Receiver, Football

Dani Lawson (1999) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jahaad Proctor (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball

Sunday, Aug. 15

Corey Cooper (1962) Strong Safety, Football

Fred Strickland (1966) Linebacker, Football

Bill Kraker (1968) Offensive Guard, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}