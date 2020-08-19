University Book Store Headlines: 8.19.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Review: 2020 prospects from the summer - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2022 target Fletcher Loyer fielding considerable interest - GoldandBlack.com
How college football is impacted by the recruiting dead period - ESPN.com
A couple scenarios for the 2020-21 @B1GMBBall schedule:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 18, 2020
1. Play it as scripted.
2. Go with a B1G-only slate.@TheAndyKatz explains how an extended 26-game B1G schedule could be executed.
Full video ➡️ https://t.co/IAd4E1Y4ut pic.twitter.com/psle4qz6yo
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan: Big Ten did what was right in postponing fall football season - Yahoo.com
NCAA football oversight committee proposes 12-hour schedule model for idle teams - ESPN.com
As the season looms, where does every football conference pushing on stand? - SI.com
Will politics set the course for college football this fall? - Yahoo.com
OT Jalen Mayfield done at Michigan, opts for the NFL draft - Wolverine.com
College football rankings: Clemson solidly No. 1 over Alabama in 2020 Preseason CBS Sports 76 - CBSSports.com
SEC requires face coverings for all fans, workers at football games - ESPN.com
Without Penn State football this fall, Centre County braces for change - SI.com
With NCAA Council set to vote on extra eligibility, football coaches wonder if rosters will be expanded - CBSSports.com
Alabama coach Nick Saban thinks opt-outs would turn spring football into JV - ESPN.com
The rooks can ball. #Purdue x #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/j0yDURcRtK— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 18, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Offseason Report: Power rankings and burning questions for 2020-21 - SI.com
2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Notable risers and fallers in latest top 100 prospect rankings - CBSSports.com
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski says NCAA can't afford to again lose NCAA basketball tournament - ESPN.com
Effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely. https://t.co/vMDZAcy5fc— MSU (@michiganstateu) August 18, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue University Global forms transfer partnership with Ivy Tech - WLFI.com
Division III athletic departments face colossal changes due to COVID-19 - FrontOfficeSports.com
Details emerge in Under Armour’s legal dispute with Cal, and they stretch the imagination - MercuryNews.com
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks after COVID-19 spike - WLFI.com
SalivaDirect, laboratory work and the Pac-12’s central obstacle: Covid-19 testing turnaround time - MercuryNews.com
Discover more about the "Sounds of Purdue" In the new episode of #ThisIsPurdue. #Purdue #BoilerUp https://t.co/55YcNdAudE pic.twitter.com/VUsJZ0eTRm— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) August 17, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Alan Dick (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Melvin McCants (1967) Center, Men's Basketball
Bob Dressel (1969) Center, Football
Sabrina Keys (1984) Forward, Women's Basketball
How are they feeding all those students back on Purdue’s campus for the first time since March? Getting used to grab-to-go -- and long lines -- to start the year. https://t.co/BJQCRDRYBB— Dave Bangert (@davebangert) August 18, 2020
