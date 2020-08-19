 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 8.19.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE RECRUITING

Review: 2020 prospects from the summer - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 2022 target Fletcher Loyer fielding considerable interest - GoldandBlack.com

How college football is impacted by the recruiting dead period - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan: Big Ten did what was right in postponing fall football season - Yahoo.com

NCAA football oversight committee proposes 12-hour schedule model for idle teams - ESPN.com

As the season looms, where does every football conference pushing on stand? - SI.com

Will politics set the course for college football this fall? - Yahoo.com

OT Jalen Mayfield done at Michigan, opts for the NFL draft - Wolverine.com

College football rankings: Clemson solidly No. 1 over Alabama in 2020 Preseason CBS Sports 76 - CBSSports.com

SEC requires face coverings for all fans, workers at football games - ESPN.com

Without Penn State football this fall, Centre County braces for change - SI.com

With NCAA Council set to vote on extra eligibility, football coaches wonder if rosters will be expanded - CBSSports.com

Alabama coach Nick Saban thinks opt-outs would turn spring football into JV - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Offseason Report: Power rankings and burning questions for 2020-21 - SI.com

2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Notable risers and fallers in latest top 100 prospect rankings - CBSSports.com

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski says NCAA can't afford to again lose NCAA basketball tournament - ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue University Global forms transfer partnership with Ivy Tech - WLFI.com

Division III athletic departments face colossal changes due to COVID-19 - FrontOfficeSports.com

Details emerge in Under Armour’s legal dispute with Cal, and they stretch the imagination - MercuryNews.com

Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks after COVID-19 spike - WLFI.com

SalivaDirect, laboratory work and the Pac-12’s central obstacle: Covid-19 testing turnaround time - MercuryNews.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Alan Dick (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Melvin McCants (1967) Center, Men's Basketball

Bob Dressel (1969) Center, Football

Sabrina Keys (1984) Forward, Women's Basketball

