GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2020
The @BigTen released a statement Monday that revealed the vote on the decision to postpone the fall sports season. See the rest here. pic.twitter.com/Uni5Gy3mYi— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 31, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The Big Ten releases statement regarding vote on season and more — BTN | Chicago Tribune | CBS Sports | ESPN.com | The Athletic ($) | Yahoo
The Big Ten's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad August — GoldandBlack.com
Iowa pauses workouts due to case numbers — ESPN.com
Mapping crowds and COVID risks — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Jaden Ivey and starpower — GoldandBlack.com ($)
NCAA trademarks 'Battle In The Bubble' — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 2: Purdue's commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com
How a summer without recruiting has left coaches, prospects at a disadvantage — ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tim Fisher (1965) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dave Kovaleski (1967) Linebacker, Football
Gary Ware (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Aidan O'Connell (1998) Quarterback, Football
Korey Spates (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Day (1997) Cornerback, Football
