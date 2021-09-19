University Book Store Headlines: 9.20.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Notre Dame coverage: Ten Observations | Post-game Blog ($) | Upon Further Review ($) | Report Card ($) | Data Driven ($) | Five Factors ($)
More Purdue-Notre Dame coverage: Journal and Courier ($) | South Bend Tribune | Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
All I care about Is David Bell — Indianapolis Star ($)
David Bell, Purdue await Big Ten season — Journal and Courier ($)
Quarterback carousel continues — Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
Six Big Ten teams in ESPN power rankings — ESPN.com
Rondale Moore goes off against the Vikings — Arizona Republic
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Bracketology: Purdue a 2 seed — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer: Purdue opens Big Ten play with win over Nebraska — PurdueSports.com
Men's Golf: Purdue closes in 10th at Olympia Fields — PurdueSports.com
Men's Tennis: Boilermakers wins four singles matches at Purdue Invite — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Denny Wirgowski (dec.) (1947) Defensive End, Football
Reggie Broussard (1968) Free Safety, Football
Lewis Jackson (1989) Guard, Basketball
