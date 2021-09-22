 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 23:29:02 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.23.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue's circumstances, the Illinois and Minnesota games and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three games in, here's how Purdue's doing in seven key areas — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Chat transcript: David Bell, Illinois, offensive line play and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Time running out for Illinois to change Big Ten fortunes — Journal and Courier ($)

Illini want more from Seth Coleman — Champaign News-Gazette

Game Notes: Purdue | Illinois

Rondale Moore's a popular fantasy pick-up — CBS Sports

Resistance to CFP expansion delays vote — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: A strange question about this season, Jaden Ivey's and Brandon Newman's next steps and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Chat transcript: Purdue lineups and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Will Purdue build on productive off-season? — Journal and Courier ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Soccer: Road swing continues at Illinois — PurdueSports.com

Tennis: Boilermakers head to ITA Ohio Valley Regional — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Frame (dec. 2016) (1946) Center, Football

Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football

John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}