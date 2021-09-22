University Book Store Headlines: 9.23.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Purdue's circumstances, the Illinois and Minnesota games and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three games in, here's how Purdue's doing in seven key areas — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Chat transcript: David Bell, Illinois, offensive line play and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Time running out for Illinois to change Big Ten fortunes — Journal and Courier ($)
Illini want more from Seth Coleman — Champaign News-Gazette
Rondale Moore's a popular fantasy pick-up — CBS Sports
Resistance to CFP expansion delays vote — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: A strange question about this season, Jaden Ivey's and Brandon Newman's next steps and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Chat transcript: Purdue lineups and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Will Purdue build on productive off-season? — Journal and Courier ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Soccer: Road swing continues at Illinois — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Boilermakers head to ITA Ohio Valley Regional — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Frame (dec. 2016) (1946) Center, Football
Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football
John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football
Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
