University Bookstore Headlines: 12.06.2019

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
Purdue Basketball

Upon further review: Purdue-Virginia - GoldandBlack.com

Harrisburg’s Jahaad Proctor continues hot start at Purdue as the Boilermakers upend No. 5 Virginia - Pennlive.com

Larry Clisby: The call on his career - WLFI.com

Michigan-Kentucky to play in London next year - ESPN.com

Blowouts help Big Ten win Big Ten/ACC Challenge - CBSSports.com

Purdue Football

Pigskin-covered mail bag - GoldandBlack.com

Bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Grades, analysis on all first-year FBS head coaches - CBSSports.com

Drew Brees, Purdue Pete bobbleheads available - JCOnline.com

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com


Olympic/Other

Volleyball: NCAA teams hold open practice at Holloway - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: 7 Boilermakers nab pre-seeds at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational - PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Melchiorre named to Academic All-America Team - PurdueSports.com

Purdue looks to build $40 million data science facility - WLFI.com

Volleyball: Balance is key to success - JCOnline.com

Purdue and AT&T partnering for new 5G research lab - WLFI.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

December 6

Scott Clayton (1949) Running Back, Football

Garrett Miller (2000) Tight End, Football

Ken Otto (1950) Center, Men's Basketball

Alex Osleger (1961) Offensive Guard, Football

Ben Smith (1978) Free Safety, Football

Chase Lecklider (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

December 7

Joe Tiller (dec. 2016) (1942) Head Coach, Football

Phil Barr (1953) Middle Guard, Football

Wayne Goodwin (1966) Cornerback, Football

Craig Riley (1969) Center, Men's Basketball

Corey Rogers (1972) Running Back, Football

Isaac Jones (1975) Wide Receiver, Football

Ralph Bolden (1989) Running Back, Football

Danny Ezechukwu (1994) Linebacker, Football

December 8

Eric Bruun (1969) Punter, Football

Tedman Brown (1969) Wide Receiver, Football

Keaton Grant (1986) Guard, Men's Basketball

