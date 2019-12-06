University Bookstore Headlines: 12.06.2019
The last time @PurdueVB hosted the first round of the @NCAAVolleyball tournament was in 2011. #TBT— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 5, 2019
The Boilermakers advanced to the Sweet 16 then and finished the 2011 season with a 29-5 record.
Purdue faces Wright State in the opening round of the tournament Friday at 7 ET. pic.twitter.com/AHwx7AF9kC
Purdue Basketball
Upon further review: Purdue-Virginia - GoldandBlack.com
Harrisburg’s Jahaad Proctor continues hot start at Purdue as the Boilermakers upend No. 5 Virginia - Pennlive.com
Larry Clisby: The call on his career - WLFI.com
Michigan-Kentucky to play in London next year - ESPN.com
Blowouts help Big Ten win Big Ten/ACC Challenge - CBSSports.com
Work is underway to remove the Ross-Ade Stadium video board. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/vowynNB2Ip— Tom Schott 🚂 ⚾️ 🇺🇸 (@schottts) December 5, 2019
Purdue Football
Pigskin-covered mail bag - GoldandBlack.com
Bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Grades, analysis on all first-year FBS head coaches - CBSSports.com
Drew Brees, Purdue Pete bobbleheads available - JCOnline.com
One final look at last night’s W over the ‘Hoos. pic.twitter.com/5HJjqv2aPp— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 6, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Volleyball: NCAA teams hold open practice at Holloway - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: 7 Boilermakers nab pre-seeds at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational - PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Melchiorre named to Academic All-America Team - PurdueSports.com
Purdue looks to build $40 million data science facility - WLFI.com
Volleyball: Balance is key to success - JCOnline.com
Purdue and AT&T partnering for new 5G research lab - WLFI.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
December 6
Scott Clayton (1949) Running Back, Football
Garrett Miller (2000) Tight End, Football
Ken Otto (1950) Center, Men's Basketball
Alex Osleger (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Ben Smith (1978) Free Safety, Football
Chase Lecklider (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
December 7
Joe Tiller (dec. 2016) (1942) Head Coach, Football
Phil Barr (1953) Middle Guard, Football
Wayne Goodwin (1966) Cornerback, Football
Craig Riley (1969) Center, Men's Basketball
Corey Rogers (1972) Running Back, Football
Isaac Jones (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Ralph Bolden (1989) Running Back, Football
Danny Ezechukwu (1994) Linebacker, Football
December 8
Eric Bruun (1969) Punter, Football
Tedman Brown (1969) Wide Receiver, Football
Keaton Grant (1986) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.