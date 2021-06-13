Update: Trey Kaufman-Renn

Purdue freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn will be sidelined approximately three weeks after suffering a fracture in his right hand during Saturday night's Indiana All-Star game at Southport High School, literally the day before he showed up in West Lafayette.

Kaufman-Renn fell on the hand during the game and broke the fourth metatarsal (ring finger) and sat out the second half.

It will require only rest to heal, but will likely cost Kaufman-Renn the opportunity to join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst at try-outs for USA Basketball's 19-and-under national team in Texas later this month.