Following Purdue's Tuesday bye-week practice, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with local media and updated a few of his team's higher-profile injury situations.

A quick recap:

• On quarterback Elijah Sindelar, who missed the TCU game with a concussion, he remains in the protocol and will continue to be monitored. "Hopefully sometime soon," Brohm said, regarding clearance.

• On freshman wide receiver David Bell, who injured his shoulder vs. TCU: Brohm said Bell will "work hard to get back" and that Purdue is "hopeful to get him back" for the Minnesota game after the bye week.

Bell was at practice Tuesday but did not participate.

• On defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal: Per Neal, via Brohm, the Penn State game seems to be his target date for his season debut. The senior defensive tackle has yet to play this season after injuring his ACL in the regular season finale at Indiana last November.

• On wide receiver Jared Sparks: His ankle injury "may take a little time."

• On offensive lineman Matt McCann, who missed TCU with an ankle injury: "We're hopeful to get him back (for Minnesota), but he's still working on rehab, trying to get better and we'll see where he is."

• On running back Tario Fuller, who's recovering from a broken jaw: "I don't know a time frame yet, but he has a ways to go."