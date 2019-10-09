News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 16:51:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Updates: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's radio show

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's team faces Maryland this weekend on Homecoming.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's team faces Maryland this weekend on Homecoming. (GoldandBlack.com)
GoldandBlack.com staff

His team looking to rebound following a 1-4 start, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm sits down Wednesday evening for his weekly radio show of the season, from the Stacked Pickle on campus.

GoldandBlack.com members, follow along here for updates.

