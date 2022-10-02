The game has been re-watched. Here is what stood out in Purdue's 20-10 victory at No. 21 Minnesota.

Three defining moments

1 - Purdue was clinging to a 13-10 lead after K Mitchell Fineran hit a 25-yard field goal with 4:57 left in the game. Would the defense hold? Affirmative, as the Boilermakers forced a three-and-out. 2 - After forcing the above punt, the Purdue offense took over with a chance to build its lead with 3:58 left. Devin Mockobee raced 68 yards on first down to the Gopher 2-yard line. Mockobee ran in for a TD on the next play to give Purdue a 20-10 edge with 3:13 remaining. 3 - Minnesota made a last-gasp drive, trailing 20-10. But Purdue S Cam Allen killed any faint hopes the Gophers had by making his second interception of the day. Allen has three picks on the year and 10 in his career.



It was over when

RB Devin Mockobee ran 68 yards to the Minnesota 2-yard line and then scored on the next play. That gave the Boilermakers a 20-10 lead with 3:13 to go. With the way the Gopher offense was operating, Minnesota had faint hope to rally.



Minnesota often gave Purdue a two-high safety look to take away deep passes.

Fascinating number

3 Points Purdue allowed off its three turnovers



Three stars

1 - RB Devin Mockobee. He ran 11 times for 112 yards (10.2 ypc) with a TD. It was the redshirt freshman walk-on's first career 100-yard effort. He figures to have many more. 2 - DT Branson Deen. He led a suffocating defensive effort that limited Minnesota to 304 total yards and only 47 yards rushing. Deen had six tackles, half a sack and half a TFL. 3 - QB Aidan O'Connell. He was a game-time decision as he deals with what's believed to be a rib injury that kept him out last week vs. FAU. O'Connell was off his game, but he gutted it out en route to hitting 27-of-40 passes (68 percent) for 199 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did just enough on this day.



Unsung hero

S Cam Allen. He made two big interceptions, giving him a team-high three for the season and 10 in his career. Allen also had five tackles and a PBU. One pick came in the end zone in the second quarter, while the other was a game-clincher in the fourth quarter.



On this second quarter interception, Aidan O'Connell didn't show his usual drive and arm strength. The injury no doubt is impacting him.

Did you see that?

With Purdue leading, 7-0, in the first quarter, Minnesota was on the move and hungry. Facing a fourth-and-one from the Gopher 29-yard line, P.J. Fleck opted to go for it. Backup QB Cole Kramer was stuffed by DE Khordae Sydnor and LB Jacob Wahlberg. The Boilermakers took over and promptly kicked a 43-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 2:07 left in the first quarter. Couple this sequence with the fact Minnesota also missed a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter, and it was a hurtful play for the Gophers.



Best drive

Purdue's first drive of the game was impressive. The Boilermakers marched 68 yards on 10 plays (six runs/four passes), culminating in a two-yard Dylan Downing TD run to give Purdue a 7-0 lead. It never trailed.



Odd and ends